Data shows activity boom in central London's key housing market

(PA Archive)

Prime central London has become the latest part of the housing market to fall into disarray, following a tumultuous period following the 2022 mini-budget results which have signaled the industry’s pain is easing.

According to estate agent Strutt & Parker its offices in prime central London, covering areas such as Chelsea, Knightsbridge and Kensington, saw a 16.4% increase in applicants looking to buy homes in November compared with a year earlier. After this, higher levels were also seen in October.

It also said that the number of proposals accepted last month increased by 25% year on year, and the number of proposals received increased by 44.2%.

Rising interest rates and high mortgage costs have reduced demand from buyers across much of the housing industry over the past year.

But Strutt and Parker pointed to recent increases in interest rates that have boosted buyer and seller confidence.

The mortgage rates outlook has begun to improve and November saw a third consecutive monthly rise in UK house prices, Nationwide recently showed.

Meanwhile lender Halifax said this week that average house prices rose 0.5% in November after rising 1.2% in October.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “Recent figures for mortgage approvals indicate a modest increase in activity levels, which is likely to be a result of the improved picture on affordability for home buyers. Mortgage rates are beginning to decline slightly. “With this, it could be leading to increased buyer confidence, making people more willing to move forward with their home purchase.”

Kinnard noted that amid pressures such as inflation and the broader cost of living, “we expect to see downward pressure on house prices over the next year”.

Looking at the luxury sector, James Gow, head of London sales at Strutt & Parker, said: “Prices are still below their 2014 peak, and the most committed buyers believe prime central London still offers comparatively good value “

He added: “This market is quite discretionary as it is less dependent on borrowing and more on sentiment and confidence.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com