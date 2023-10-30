Data Revealed: Is Bitcoin Developing into the New Gold?

The gap between Bitcoin’s price and the sentiment around it could indicate an upcoming bearish trend. Negative sentiments and comments regarding Bitcoin are outweighing positive sentiments, potentially causing a change in its trajectory.

This surge in negative sentiment stands in contrast to the increase seen in Bitcoin price and trading activity in recent days. Despite its current price of $34,100, the overall sentiment regarding BTC has turned negative.

Interestingly, the correlation between Bitcoin and gold has significantly increased the positive sentiment surrounding the leading cryptocurrency, as it is being viewed as a hedge against economic uncertainty.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was heading towards the key $35k level with a 0.7% increase in the last day and a solid 11.4% increase over the past week, according to data from Coingeco.

Bitcoin: increasing appeal as an investment

Although sentiment around BTC has seen a decline recently – at least during the time frame when the crypto began bouncing back and forth between the $34K level – it is overall gaining popularity as an investment. Was.

Recent data has shown that Bitcoin’s correlation with gold has reached its highest level since the banking crisis began earlier this year.

BTC’s correlation with gold is the highest since the banking crisis earlier this year pic.twitter.com/tF5juTJx1k – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) 28 October 2023

This suggests a possible shift in investor behavior toward safe-haven assets such as precious metals and digital currencies in times of economic turmoil.

Amid the current economic unpredictability, traders are aggressively looking for ways to protect their investments. Gold has always been a traditional safe investment option during times of turbulence.

As uncertainty continues to increase, traders and investors are diversifying their strategies beyond the traditional reliance on gold. This evolving mindset reflects the growing interest in alternative asset classes, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, that move away from traditional notions of wealth preservation.

BTCUSD is near the halfway point of the key $35K zone. Chart: tradingview.com

The role of miners and the stability of Bitcoin

Bitcoin scarcity is increasingly becoming a focal point and experts believe it could have a significant impact on its future price trends. As the creation of new Bitcoins has slowed due to the increasing difficulty of mining, the overall supply of Bitcoins has been affected.

Increasing mining difficulty, a reflection of the increasing computational effort required to mine new Bitcoins, affects not only the supply but also the stability of Bitcoin.

The recent increase in mining difficulty has made the process of creating new coins more challenging. As a result, this factor could have a profound impact on the overall supply of Bitcoin in the market, potentially increasing the shortage.

Stabilizing the Crypto Market

The relationship between miners’ profitability and selling pressure highlights an important aspect of Bitcoin’s stability. As miners’ revenues increase, the desire to sell holdings decreases, reducing selling pressure in the market, which is important for Bitcoin’s stability.

As Bitcoin gains popularity as a hedge against economic instability, the ongoing debate over its potential to overtake gold as the new safe-haven asset takes center stage. Comparisons emerge between Bitcoin and gold, indicating a shift towards Bitcoin’s prominence in the dynamic financial landscape.

