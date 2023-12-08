Data privacy is the biggest concern for Americans – who is responsible for better data security?

Digital Ethics and Privacy AdobeStock_236934562

Consumers don’t believe they have control over their personal data, with good reason – more than 1,802 data breaches affected 422M individuals in the US in 2022 (significantly more than the US population). This issue of trust is a growing challenge for businesses and governments. A survey conducted about data privacy and ethics using data from Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Consumer Insights revealed how little Americans aged 25+ know about their digital privacy and how little they care about data security. How do you feel about it?

I sat down with the report’s co-authors – Tiffany Johnson, founder of Zante Data and NYU adjunct professor; Daniela Molta, assistant professor of digital advertising at Syracuse University’s SI Newhouse School of Communications; and Evan Shapiro, media expert and analyst – who analyzed data from PCH Consumer Insights in a joint white paper. We discussed the findings of the largest study ever conducted in the US around data ethics and privacy and actionable findings for businesses, lawmakers, educators, and consumers.

Gary Drenik: There are many studies that have been conducted around consumer privacy, but this one stands out for a few reasons. Can you share an overview of the methodology and top-level findings, including whether consumers’ attitudes about the collection and use of their personal data align with the way companies actually use their data Or is it different?

Evan Shapiro: To paraphrase Marshall McLuhan again, “The methodology is the message.” Unlike typical mainstream surveys, PCH Consumer Insights leverages zero-party data from its 15 million registered, engaged users who voluntarily participate in PCH experiences and provide survey responses. This reduces the incidence of fraud among respondents to less than 2% – an industry-wide minimum – and allows us to focus on survey answers rather than spending time and effort checking for traits such as age, gender or geography. gives.

Our sample of over 45,000 respondents for this study is larger and of higher quality than similarly themed surveys, ensuring that our data is more accurate.

In this study, we found that 86% of Americans are more concerned about their privacy and data security than the state of the US economy – but two-thirds either don’t know or are misinformed about how their data is used. Who is going and who has access to their privacy. This conflict needs to be addressed.

Drenik: Who is responsible for protecting consumers’ data?

Daniela Molta: We cannot rely on just one party to protect our data; It’s a shared responsibility – and Americans agree. Respondents believe responsibility is shared between three parties: individuals, businesses, and government, with 87% holding themselves responsible for protecting their data, 64% holding companies responsible, and 49% holding the government responsible. Consider responsible.

tiffany johnson:Each party is responsible for a different area of ​​security.

Businesses need to protect consumers’ data by giving them informed choices about what data is being collected and how it is used. The government is responsible for providing guidelines to businesses to ensure appropriate market use of data. Without regulations, unethical data practices could give one business an unfair advantage over another.

Equally important is the responsibility of individuals, which can be difficult when 67% of respondents do not understand what data privacy means or how their data is being used. As consumers, we need to hold business leaders and politicians accountable for their role in collecting and using data, which is not happening right now.

Drenik: What steps can be taken for better security?

Shapiro: Education, education, education. According to a recent Prosper Insights & Analytics survey, 1/4 of Americans aged 18+ have not taken any steps to protect their digital/online privacy. Of those who took action, the most popular way to protect personal data was to deny mobile app tracking permission (46%) – but more can be done. We need to teach data literacy starting from primary school to high school, higher education, workplaces and even senior centers.

Prosper- How are you protecting your digital online privacy Prosper Insights & Analytics

We, as a society, have done a poor job of educating our population about the rules and dangers of data privacy and ethics. Parents, school boards/districts, legislatures, and government agencies all need to take these issues more seriously.

Molta: An updated federal legislative bill is needed to set standards between companies – but businesses shouldn’t wait for the government to step in or stop compliance. They should now address this issue by creating a transparency-based data strategy.

Johnson: Businesses need to establish ethical guidelines that define how to inform consumers about the data being collected and give them choices about how their data is used. From a government level, lawmakers need to make an effort to educate themselves on the impact of data collection as they work to set privacy guidelines.

Drenik: Why should companies care about transparently communicating their data collection policies to consumers?

Johnson: Consumers want to do business with companies they trust, and if they don’t, they will stop doing business with them. Twenty-eight percent of respondents are willing to stop interacting with companies that have a poor reputation for handling data, and 52% are willing to end relationships with companies that do not offer the option to opt out of personal data.

Drenik: Advances in AI are raising ethical and transparency concerns about the use of personal data for training large language models like ChatGPT. What did the findings reveal about consumers’ comfort level with data being used in this way?

Molta: We found that most respondents feel uncomfortable sharing personal data to help train AI models, regardless of data type – 52% feel uncomfortable sharing TV viewing data, 70% share location data. feel uncomfortable doing so, and 80% feel uncomfortable sharing biometric data such as fingerprints. And sound signature.

Johnson: Data literacy issues will be exacerbated by the continued proliferation of AI. Americans already have difficulty understanding how their data is used in business and advertising practices, so it’s possible they’re even more unaware of how their data is used to train AI models. How the data is being used. However, due to the lack of regulations, this will not stop businesses from continuing to use this data and collect more data for AI integration.

Drenik: Why are these findings important for businesses and consumers heading into the holiday shopping season?

Johnson:The biggest thing to watch this holiday season is the partnership between Meta and Amazon, which will allow consumers to seamlessly shop Amazon’s offerings on Meta’s platforms. It’s unclear how this integration impacts targeted ads using Meta and Amazon’s combined consumer data. As consumers shop this season, they should be mindful of how their data is being used to create highly personalized ads designed to keep them shopping – that’s why it’s It is important to provide education about data literacy. Consumers who are educated about their data better understand the subtle tactics of personalized ads, allowing them to make informed choices.

Drenik: Thank you, Tiffany, Daniela, and Evan, for your insights on data privacy and ethics. It is interesting to know that data literacy is the key to better data security and it is everyone’s responsibility to take action to address it. I’m eager to see what next steps are taken by business, government, educators, and individuals, and I plan to keep an eye out for additional reports like this one from PCH Consumer Insights.