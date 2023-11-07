Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading in a tight range of 4.5% over the past two weeks, indicating consolidation levels around $34,700.

Despite stable prices, the 24.2% gain since October 7 has generated confidence, driven by the impending effects of the 2024 halving and the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

Investors are concerned about the recessionary global economic outlook

Bears are expecting macroeconomic data to support global economic contraction as the US Federal Reserve kept its interest rates above 5.25% to curb inflation. For example, on November 6, Chinese exports fell 6.4% from October a year earlier. Additionally, Germany on November 7 reported a 1.4% decline in October industrial output from the previous month.

WTI oil prices fell below $78 for the first time since late July on weak global economic activity, despite the possibility of supply cuts from major oil producers. Comments by Niel Kashkari, President of the US Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, on November 6 created a bearish atmosphere, leading to a “flight-to-quality” reaction.

Kashkari said:

“We have not completely solved the problem of inflation. “We still have more work ahead of us to accomplish this.”

Investors have taken refuge in US Treasuries, resulting in the 10-year note yield falling to 4.55%, its lowest level in six weeks. Interestingly, the S&P 500 stock market index has hit 4,383 points, its highest level in almost seven weeks, defying expectations during the global economic slowdown.

This phenomenon can be attributed to the fact that companies within the S&P 500 collectively hold $2.6 trillion in cash and equivalents, which provides some protection as interest rates remain high. Despite the increased risk involved in major technology companies, the stock market offers both shortfall and dividend yield, suiting investors’ preferences in times of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin futures open interest has reached its highest level since April 2022 at $16.3 billion. This milestone becomes even more significant as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange solidifies its position as the second largest market for BTC derivatives.

Healthy Demand for Bitcoin Options and Futures

The recent use of Bitcoin futures and options has made media headlines. The demand for leverage is likely driven by what investors believe are the two most bullish catalysts for 2024: spot BTC ETFs and the possibility of a Bitcoin halving.

One way to assess the health of the market is to examine the Bitcoin futures premium, which measures the difference between a two-month futures contract and the current spot price. In a strong market, the annual premium, also known as the base rate, should generally fall within the 5%-10% range.

Bitcoin 2-Month Futures Annualized Premium (Basis). Source: Levitas

Notice how this indicator has reached a high of 11% in a year. This indicates strong demand for Bitcoin futures driven primarily by leveraged long positions. If the opposite were true, investors would be betting heavily on a decline in Bitcoin’s price, with the premium remaining at 5% or less.

Another piece of evidence can be obtained from the Bitcoin options markets, which compare the demand between call (buy) and put (sell) options. Although this analysis does not cover more complex strategies, it provides a broad context for understanding investor sentiment.

Deribit BTC Options Put-to-Call 24 Hour Volume Ratio. Source: Levitas

Over the past week, this indicator has averaged 0.60, indicating a 40% bias in favor of call (buy) options. Interestingly, open interest in Bitcoin options has seen a 51% increase over the past 30 days, reaching $15.6 billion, and this increase is also driven by bullish instruments, as put-to-calls. Volume data indicate.

As the price of Bitcoin has reached its highest level in 18 months, some degree of skepticism and defensiveness is to be expected. However, current conditions in the derivatives market reflect healthy growth with no signs of excessive optimism, which is in line with the bullish outlook targeting prices of $40,000 and above by the end of the year.

