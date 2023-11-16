WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global data center networking market is valued at US dollar$ 22.6 Arab in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 11.5, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

The advent of digital technologies such as cloud computing, IoT and multimedia content has resulted in an unparalleled data explosion. Enterprises across various industries are struggling to manage and analyze this flood of data, be it for analysis, storage, real-time processing, or data-driven decision making. To extract value from data, effective data management is required, and data center networking plays a vital role in aiding this management process.

The concentration of population, economic activity and data in urban areas has resulted in urbanization. The explosion in digital activities, from online shopping to smart city infrastructure, generates massive amounts of data that must be managed, analyzed and communicated seamlessly. Data centers, which serve as the backbone of digital operations, require advanced networking solutions to provide high-speed data transfer, low latency, and continuous connectivity.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global data center networking market has been analyzed Based on market segments including components, end users and geographies/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Furthermore, the long-term scope and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the global Data Center Networking market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Data Center Networking Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, IT and telecom are expected to dominate the market.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2022 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$22.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$48.3 billion growth rate 11.5% major market mover Diffusion of smart technologies

Increase in need of data management

increase in data volume Profile of companies hpe

Microsoft Corporation

console connect

Fujitsu Limited

Juniper Networks Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Pluribus Network

Intel Corporation

vmware inc

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

edge micro

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the key developments in the global data center networking market include,

In December 2022, Taiwan-based open networking devices and solutions provider Edgecore Networks Corporation introduced the EPS200 Series, an open network solution specifically designed and built for enterprises in data center networking architectures. It allows connectivity of servers, storage devices and network switches all housed in a single rack.

In December 2022, Arista Networks Inc. introduced eight high-end data center switches that are specifically developed and manufactured to meet the needs of individual organizations, with bandwidth up to 800G. Three additional switches were added to the current 7060X5 series, while another five were added to the 7050X4 data-center leaf switches.



Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global data center networking market include Apache, Microsoft Corporation, Console Connect, Fujitsu Limited, Juniper Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Pluribus Networks, Intel Corporation, VMware Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc. and Edge Micro , among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global data center networking Market is based on component, end user and region

global data center networking market Value (US$million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component software Switching Operating Systems (OS) virtual switch management software controller hardware Ethernet switch router Storage Area Network (SAN) network security tools Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Other Services Installation and Integration Training and Consulting Support and Maintenance

global data center networking market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User IT and Telecom Retail & E-Commerce BFSI Health care Government Media & Entertainment Production Other

global data center networking market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Data Center Networking Market Latin America Data Center Networking Market brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Data Center Networking Market Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Data Center Networking Market Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Data Center Networking Market China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Data Center Networking Market gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in the data center networking report:

What will be the market value of the global data center networking market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global data center networking market?

What are the market drivers of the global data center networking market?

What are the key trends in the global data center networking market?

Which is the leading region in the global data center networking market?

Who are the major companies operating in the global data center networking market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the global data center networking market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

