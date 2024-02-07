Data: Americans waste billions filing tax returns – NerdWallet

There is a legitimate IRS program designed to allow 70% of taxpayers to file their federal income tax returns for free using online software. But according to the latest IRS data, millions of people fail to take benefits, potentially costing billions more.

The Free File program started 20 years ago to create a way for the lowest earners to file their federal taxes using free online software. Each year, the income threshold for eligibility is adjusted so that each year, 70% qualify. For example, for tax year 2023 (which we’re preparing to file now), people with adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less are eligible to use Free File.

Examining the latest available 2022 IRS data shows that despite 70% qualifying, only 2.2% actually took advantage of the program.

Share of taxpayers using Free File declines in 2022

Just under 3.3 million federal taxpayers used Free File in FY 2022. But despite being eligible, 102 million did not do so.

In 2020 and 2021, the share of Free File users increased compared to previous years to 2.8% and 3.1%, respectively. This increase may be partly due to public pressure to get filers and non-filers alike on record and make them eligible for economic impact payments as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief. The tool, designed to help facilitate the delivery of those payments, was created in collaboration with the Free File Program. But that progress has almost faded by 2022.

Taxpayers’ overall knowledge of the program appears to be low. A survey conducted in conjunction with the NerdWallet 2024 Tax Report found that only 13% of Americans know whether they qualify for the Free File program, and a 2020 survey from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found that 30% % of people who paid for their own filing were completely unaware of Tax Free File.

So, how much more are taxpayers spending? It’s hard to say, but a conservative estimate suggests a $40 fee per return would be $4 billion.

Online Tax Preparation, Where ‘Free’ Can Be Misleading

In January, the Federal Trade Commission found Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax, engaged in deceptive practices when advertising the free tax software. Only after users go through a lengthy process of filling out the online form will TurboTax reveal whether they can file for free. Many people couldn’t do this and were then driven to paid products. The FTC now prohibits the company from touting advertising services as free unless they are actually free to everyone or it does not disclose the percentage of users who will qualify before they start. Intuit called the FTC’s decision flawed and said it would appeal.

At the time of this writing, TurboTax now advertises on its “Free Edition” landing page that “~37% of filers qualify.” However, this is about half of the 70% of all tax filers who qualify for IRS Free File.

The FTC’s ruling against TurboTax is not the first criticism a tax software company has faced regarding its “free” software. In 2020, the New York State Department of Financial Services ruled that several tax software providers engaged in deceptive practices by steering free filers into paid products.

At the time, these providers were members of the Free File Alliance, the name given to a group of online tax software companies authorized by the IRS to provide free file services through the IRS website. But in the wake of the New York DFS investigation, ProPublica reporting and the 2020 Treasury Inspector Survey, the IRS tightened its rules and oversight of these companies. Ultimately, some companies left the Free File Alliance, including TurboTax and H&R Block.

Where to find real free file

The IRS offers a tool that will tell you about several suitable free file providers based on your responses to a brief set of questions (about five minutes worth). Not all free file providers are right for everyone; They can set their own income and age requirements, so the IRS matches you appropriately and will indicate if a provider also allows free state filing. Reaching out to these providers directly through the IRS helps ensure you’re not landing on a page that appears to offer free tax filing but pulls a switcheroo.

The IRS is also offering free tax filing through Direct File for eligible taxpayers in 12 states this year. Direct File doesn’t have the income limits like Free File but it’s not available for more complex filing needs. If you are not eligible for Free File and live in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington or Wyoming, this option may be for you. The agency expects to launch Direct File in phases with broader availability in eligible states by mid-March.

The number of Americans who qualify to use IRS Free File, but do not, for the fiscal year from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, and the number of individual returns filed in the fiscal year to determine was determined using the 2022 IRS data book. The difference between 70% of those returns and the sum of those using Free File. While the 70% guideline applies to the portion of filers who should be able to use Free File in a filing year, fiscal year data is a proxy for these more accurate (but unavailable) numbers.

Source: www.nerdwallet.com