New York, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global data acquisition (DAQ) systems market size is projected to grow at ~5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to generate revenues of US$3.7 billion. By the end of 2035, exceeding revenues of ~USD 1.8 billion in the year 2022. The demand for industrial Ethernet, which addresses the special issues faced by factory environments such as noise, special process requirements and severe conditions, continues to increase, resulting in growth of the global market.

According to estimates, data transmission rates with Industrial Ethernet range from 10 Mbps to 1 Gbps. The data acquisition (DAQ) systems market is expanding as a result of increased adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based systems across various industries. These systems enable businesses to monitor inventory in real-time and receive instant alerts in case of any deviations, enabling proactive and effective management. China, Western Europe and North America account for 67% of IoT usage. 94% of retailers using IoT say the benefits outweigh the risks. 40% of the value created by IoT will be concentrated in developing economies. The data acquisition (DAQ) systems market is an important component of the broader measurement and automation industry. A DAQ system is a set of hardware and software that collects, measures, and analyzes data from various sensors and devices.

There is increasing emphasis on data monitoring across the globe to boost market growth

Data monitoring enhances operational quality and aids early detection of production-stage defects in the aerospace and defense, government, energy and automotive industries. Additionally, with minimal human involvement, data monitoring increases the operational efficiency of the equipment. Data monitoring is useful in the energy business to assess the operation of assets such as solar PV, wind turbines and other power generating machinery. Today, more than 70,000 wind turbines across the country are producing clean, reliable energy. The fourth largest source of power generation capacity in the country, wind power has a potential of 146 GW. This is equivalent to the wind power of 46 million American homes. Industries are rapidly adopting 5G technology. For example, in the automotive sector, existing 4G technology is fast enough to support the development and adoption of autonomous cars. According to research, currently, there are approximately 236 million 5G network subscribers worldwide, however, this number is estimated to increase to 3 billion by 2025. Advances in sensor technology have revolutionized the field of data acquisition systems, leading to their growth and adoption in various fields. Industry.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Systems Market: Regional Overview

The market is divided into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

Industrial Automation Boom Expands to Drive Market Growth in North America Region

The market in the North America region is estimated to generate the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Increase in industrial automation is a key driver Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Growth in North America. Industries are increasingly adopting automation solutions to increase productivity, ensure product quality, and streamline operations. DAQ systems play a vital role by providing real-time data collection and control capabilities, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and optimize their manufacturing processes. The industrial automation industry in North America is projected to reach US$88.27 billion by 2026. The region’s rich research and development activities in various sectors, including electronics, materials, life sciences and aerospace, are driving the demand for sophisticated DAQ systems. These systems provide the means to collect accurate data for experiments, product development, and scientific research, contributing to innovation and technological progress. Growing awareness of environmental issues and regulations is boosting the demand for advanced DAQ systems in North America. These systems are important for monitoring air and water quality, weather patterns, and pollution levels. Accurate data collection is essential for making informed decisions and implementing measures to tackle environmental challenges.

To promote research and development to promote development in the Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific data acquisition (DAQ) systems market is estimated to achieve the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. The region’s vibrant R&D ecosystem across various industries, including electronics, materials science, biotechnology and aerospace, is driving demand for advanced DAQs. System. These systems provide the means to collect accurate data for experiments, product development, and scientific research, contributing to innovation and technological progress. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in R&D activities, with R&D spending expected to reach US$900 billion by 2028. Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations are driving the demand for advanced DAQ systems in Asia Pacific. These systems are important for monitoring air quality, water quality, weather patterns and pollution levels. Accurate data collection is essential for informed decision making and implementation of measures to tackle environmental challenges. The automotive industry in Asia Pacific is seeing significant growth, with a focus on electric and autonomous vehicles. DAQ systems play a vital role in the testing and validation of these innovative vehicles and their components, ensuring safety and performance. The region’s automotive growth is a significant driver of advanced DAQ system adoption.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System, Partition by Component

Among these segments, the hardware segment is projected to have the largest share in the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of IoT devices is the primary driver of growth in the hardware sector. IoT encompasses a vast ecosystem of interconnected devices, from sensors to gateways to all the necessary hardware components. The rise in IoT applications in smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare and other sectors drives demand for sensors, microcontrollers and communication hardware. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is another important driver of hardware growth. AI relies on powerful processors, specialized accelerators, and memory solutions. These hardware components enable AI applications in industries ranging from healthcare and finance to autonomous vehicles and robotics. The global AI hardware industry is projected to reach US$65.3 billion by 2027. The rollout of 5G networks is increasing demand for hardware, especially in the telecom sector. 5G requires advanced network infrastructure, including base stations, antennas, and routers. The hardware segment has benefited from this surge in infrastructure development, establishing itself as an essential enabler of high-speed, low-latency communications.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System, Segmentation by Application

Research & Development

Sector and Manufacturing

asset condition monitoring

Design Verification and Repair

Among these segments, the R&D segment is projected to hold a significant share in the data acquisition (DAQ) systems market during the forecast period. The primary driver of growth in the R&D segment is the global increase in R&D investment. Governments, corporations and research institutions are allocating substantial resources to support scientific and technological progress. This increase in funding enables the expansion of R&D activities across various industries. The continuous pace of technological advancement is fueling research and development efforts in all fields. Innovations such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and advanced materials are inspiring new research initiatives. Organizations are investing in R&D to remain competitive and harness the potential of cutting-edge technologies. Ongoing technological innovations are increasing R&D activities around the world, with the global technology industry expected to reach US$17.8 trillion by 2027.

Some of the well-known industry leaders in the data acquisition (DAQ) systems market profiled by Research Nester are Honeywell International Inc., Spectris PLC, Dusoft du, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, ABB Group, Emerson Electric Company, Keysight Technologies, Siemens AG. , AMETEK Inc., and other major market players.

Recent Developments in the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market

ABB offered technology solutions that helped drive the clean energy transition and EV adoption. ABB recognizes the urgent need to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, leading to their commitment to develop and deliver sustainable solutions.

Emerson tracks and benchmarks energy use at more than 200 global sites that have been designated ‘major energy-consuming facilities’, as well as more than 500 other offices and service centers. This proactive approach helped Emerson gain insight into their energy use patterns and also enabled them to implement targeted strategies and initiatives to increase energy efficiency and sustainability in their operations around the world.

