Dashtoon uses AI to turn storytellers into comics artists. techcrunch

DashToon wants anyone to become a comics artist to tell stories, even if they don’t know how to draw. It offers the aspiring comics creator a suite of generative AI tools and a publishing platform that releases new episodes daily for impatient readers.

To promote the platform, called Dashtoon Comic Reader, Dashtoon debuted about 30 comics and will begin adding about 1,000 new episodes every month. It began monetization in October and expects to make $15,000 in revenue during the first month, with plans to increase that to $100,000 per month over the next two to three months. The startup operates on a freemium model that gives users one free episode per comic per day.

The San Francisco and London-based startup today announced it has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Matrix Partners India and Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from angel investors.

Dashtoon was founded in December 2022 by Sanidhya Narayan, Lalit Gudipati, and Soumyadeep Mukherjee. Prior to Dashtoon, Narayan and Gudipati were on the founding team of Pocket FM, where they worked on scaling the India-based audio content platform in the United States. Mukherjee comes from a deep technology background, including a stint at Morphal Labs, which makes cancer diagnostic robotics.

Narayan told TechCrunch that the idea behind Dashtoon came while he and Gudipathy were working at Pocket FM. They conducted a marketing experiment using comic strips to promote Pocket FM’s serialized audio content on platforms such as Facebook, and were surprised by the performance of the campaigns.

“We knew then that there was latent demand from American consumers to read digital comics, so I decided to spend some time in Korea to understand how the ecosystem worked,” says Narayan. “I realized that comic creation requires very high skills and developing a creator ecosystem in a new geography would take a lot of time and require a large investment.”

This changed when DALL-E 2 was released, which advanced the text-to-image AI model. MidJourney and Stability.AI also changed the world of AI-generated art. Narayan and Gudipathy decided it was a good time to start work on a platform that could create production-quality comics with AI. Mukherjee joins Dashtoon as CTO to build its AI Creation Suite, which the company says enables anyone to turn their story ideas into digital comics. They can then distribute and monetize them through the Dashtoon comic reader.

Dashtoon is targeted at existing writer communities who want to turn their stories into comics, but do not have skills like sketching or lettering. To use Dashtoon Studio, a creator first uploads their storyboard. They then choose characters for each panel from DashToon’s character library or upload photos and illustrations to create the illustrations. The founders of the startup say that this reduces the time taken to make an episode from 40 to 50 hours to just 5 to 6 hours. This means episodes can be published daily, increasing Dashtoon’s chances of becoming a hit. In the future, Dashtoon plans to add features that enable creators to create storyboards and dialogue with AI, reducing the time it takes to create an episode to less than an hour.

Narayan says, while Dashtoon Studios uses AI to generate storyboards and dialogue, that doesn’t mean there’s no creativity involved. “Imagine generative AI as an agent that can perform labor-intensive tasks for you or present you with different options, but the actual creative work has to be done by humans.” Content creators still write stories and conceptualize characters before training them in Dashtoon Studio so they can be used in different poses and expressions.

While generative AI is being integrated into more creative tools like Google’s Product Studio and Canva, many people, especially artists, remain skeptical about AI art. Narayan says the founding team’s biggest fear was that readers wouldn’t enjoy AI-generated content, but so far the reception has been good.

“Most AI products are basic wrappers, and the content they produce is very mechanical in nature which means the creator has very limited control over the final output,” he says, adding that Dashtoon gives creators full control over their final output. This is avoided by giving. product. He says many comic fans understand that humans can’t release a new episode every day, but there has been a change in consumer behavior where they want daily releases (like watching Netflix) and can keep them company until then with AI-generated content. No problem as long as it’s enjoyable.

Another criticism of AI-generated content is that much of it is based on stolen work from other artists. For example, Stability AI, MidJourney, and DeviantArt were sued by artists who said the companies misused their copyrighted artwork. Narayan says Dashtoon prevents copyright infringement through several measures. One is to seed the character library internally with its own IP, including digital art, hand-drawn characters, and photographs. Stories should also have the IP of its creator or Dashtoon, and the company could eventually train its own Foundation models, partnering with data providers that don’t break copyright laws.

There are other digital comic distribution platforms including Marvel Unlimited and Webtoon. Narayan says Dashtoon stands out with its content library and episode release rate. It also wants to stand out by building a homegrown creative community.

“The last decade in the content industry was defined by disruption in content delivery,” says Narayan, “and the next decade will be defined by disruption in content creation.” He says Dashtoon offers an alternative to traditional, labor-intensive methods of comics creation and distribution, in which writers either learn to do the art themselves or hire a third party and then sell on Amazon and other marketplaces. .

Dashtoon will first focus on long-form content in genres such as romance, drama and fantasy. Then with more creators joining, it plans to expand into other genres within fiction, non-fiction and short-form illustrated content. In terms of creators, before building a community of first-time creators published on the platform, Dashtoon plans to focus on working with previously published writers to get their stories published as digital comics on the Dashtoon comic reader. And can be converted into graphic novels.

In a statement about the investment, Naman Lohoti, principal at Stellaris Venture Partners, said content consumption on mobile phones has grown from an average of 45 minutes per day in 2011 to 4 hours per day in 2021, thanks to the rise of short-form videos such as Goes to new content formats. , Audio OTT, Podcasts and Casual Games. “Looking ahead, we anticipate that webcomics will emerge as the next wave of growth,” he said. “As a pioneer in this space, Dashtoon is poised to lead the way with a founder who has the perfect blend of content, technology and global user acquisition experience and skills needed to build this business.”

