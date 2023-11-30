Daryl Hall accuses John Oates of 'ultimate partnership betrayal' in plan to sell stake in business

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Daryl Hall has accused his longtime musical partner John Oates of committing the “ultimate partnership betrayal” by planning to sell his share in the Hall and Oates duo’s joint venture without the other’s permission, Hall has filed in a court filing. Said in their support in the announcement of the lawsuit to stop the transaction.

In the declaration filed Wednesday in Nashville Chancery Court, Hall also lamented the deterioration of his relationship with, and trust in, his musical partner of more than half a century. The announcement said the joint venture in question includes Hall & Oates’ trademarks, individual name and likeness rights, record royalty income and website and social media properties.

In his court filing later Wednesday, Oates said he was disappointed by Hall’s “inflammatory, defamatory and false statements about me” and argued that he had been trying to escalate their business partnership for some time. .

A judge has issued an order temporarily blocking the sale of Oates’ share of Whole Oates Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC while legal proceedings and a previously initiated arbitration continue.

The matter is to be heard in the court on Thursday. Hall is seeking further court action to put the transaction on hold.

“By falsely claiming over the past several months that the Oates Trust intended to retain ownership in WOE, John Oates and the co-trustees have engaged in the ultimate partnership betrayal,” Hall said in an announcement. “They sought to secretly sell half of WOE’s assets without obtaining my written approval.”

Oates argued in his filing that the court should not extend the temporary restraining order, and said he did not want to publicly address the details of business deals that he considers “private matters.” But in response to the suggestion that he was the one who caused the rift, he argued that Hall has been trying for years to be seen as a person.

“For years, Daryl has consistently and publicly insisted on being seen as an individual rather than part of a duo or group. “Thus, they have insisted that we be known as ‘Daryl Hall and John Oates’ rather than the more commonly known ‘Hall & Oates,’” Oates’ announcement said. “I agree on this. I must now act with truth and make decisions that are right for me, my family, and my artistic future.

A Nashville Chancery Court judge issued a temporary restraining order on November 16, the same day Hall filed her lawsuit, writing that Oates and others involved in her trust did not take steps to close the sale of their shares until They can wait until a separately filed arbitration case depends on the deal, or until the judge’s order expires — usually within 15 days, unless a judge extends the deadline. Hall’s declaration was initially filed in the arbitration case.

The lawsuit argues that Hall opened an arbitration process on November 9 against Oates and the other defendants in the lawsuit, Oates’ wife, Amy Oates, and Richard Flynn, in his role as co-trustee of Oates’ trust. Hall was seeking an injunction preventing them from selling their share in Whole Oats Enterprises to Primary Wave Music.

Primary Wave has had “significant interest” in Hall & Oates’ song catalog for over 15 years.

The lawsuit states that Oates’ team entered into a letter of intent with Primary Wave Music for the sale, and further alleges that the letter makes it clear that Primary Wave would disclose the music duo’s business agreement in violation of a confidentiality provision. The music was done. Additionally, Hall stated in his announcement that he would not approve of such a sale and did not agree with Primary Wave’s business model.

Hall said he was surprised by Oates’ plan to sell his share of Whole Oats Enterprises.

“I am deeply troubled by the deterioration of my relationship with and trust in John Oates,” Hall said in the announcement.

Hall said in his announcement that the incident occurred while he was on tour across the US West Coast, Japan and Manila. Hall said he believed Oates timed the sale “to do me the most harm.”

Hall accused Oates of being “adversarial and aggressive rather than professional and polite” toward him over the past several years. As part of the proposed “global divorce”, Hall stated that he was entertaining the idea of ​​Oates dissolving his touring entity and a separate partnership dealing with his musical compositions and publishing, while Hall merged Oates Enterprises. Raised the idea of ​​disbanding.

Daryl Hall and John Oates got their start as Temple University students in 1972 before signing with Atlantic Records. In the decades since, he has achieved six platinum albums and numerous top 10 singles with his unique approach to blue-eyed soul. Hall & Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and the duo’s latest album, “Home for Christmas”, was released in 2006. The pair continued to perform as they did last year.

“We have this incredibly cool problem of having so many hits,” Oates told The Associated Press in 2021, just before resuming a national tour that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Believe me, playing those songs is no ordinary task because they are really very good.”

