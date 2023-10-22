Darktrace Canada caught in the crossfire of legal dispute

Darktrace has been hit by a legal dispute in Canada.

One of the senior salesmen of a cyber security firm has been accused of helping a Hockey Players’ Association official arrange a ‘secret’ deal to provide funds to an associate.

Alan Etherington, a former technical support analyst for the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), alleges in an ongoing lawsuit that in October 2018 he and a colleague discovered an email exchange between the association’s former director of technology and security, Stephen Frank. of. and Chris Patton, sales director at Darktrace.

In the exchange included in court documents obtained by The Mail on Sunday, Patton allegedly arranged with Frank for the NHLPA to purchase a £30,000 purchase of a DarkTrace product, known as Antigena.

The deal also included ‘secret commission negotiations’ for Frank’s business associate Christina Falcomer. Patton wrote in an email to Frank in June 2018: ‘I’ve thought of something creative.

‘If you want to sign up for Antigena, we can do it through Christina and give her a big [percentage] More than she usually gets as a partner.’

Etherington claims that Frank then requested Patton to remove any reference to the arrangement between the NHLPA and Darktrace from documents and invoices.

In another email, Patton said: ‘I can confirm that Christina Falcomer will receive 35 per cent of the settlement. The NHLPA will pay Darktrace and Darktrace will pay Christina 35 percent.’

Etherington is suing the NHLPA, claiming he was fired for revealing information about Frank’s activities. The NHLPA has denied the allegations. Frank was fired in November 2018 following an investigation.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Patton is Darktrace’s vice president of sales in Canada. When contacted by The Mail on Sunday he said he was on sabbatical leave. Neither Patton nor Darktrace are parties to the case.

The legal dispute threatens to raise further questions about Darktrace’s business practices following the attack earlier this year by short-seller Quintessential Research, which alleged in a report in January that it was ‘deeply concerned’ about the firm’s finances. There was doubt.

A review of the Darktrace accounts by auditor EY revealed a ‘small number’ of accounting errors, but found no evidence of fraud. The NHLPA and Darktrace declined to comment.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk