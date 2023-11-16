November 17, 2023
Dark clouds are looming over the markets


The slow, but steady deterioration of the credit cycle remains one of the biggest headwinds facing both investors and the economy over the next 12 to 18 months. Certainly, as a result of a resilient economy, well-capitalized consumer and corporate balance sheets, as well as low near-term risk (so far), both households and the corporate world have been able to hold up relatively well compared to several decades past. Are. -High interest rates. But, as the credit cycle continues (albeit slower than expected), cracks are slowly beginning to form.

Of course, the sector of the economy that is most sensitive to higher interest rates and deteriorating credit conditions is commercial real estate. Crime rates are increasing for almost all types of commercial properties, with offices being hit particularly hard due to the combination of higher rates and the habit of working from home. The fact that most commercial real estate loans are issued by regional banks makes matters even worse. The balance sheets and lending capacity of such banks have been hit much harder than their larger counterparts during this long-term cycle, culminating in the Silicon Valley Bank crisis earlier this year, which prompted the Fed to close its term funding facility. Bank balance sheets were forced to backstop through. (The usage of which has reached a new high this month).

Embattled FDIC Chairman Gruenberg faces GOP pressure to resign

November 17, 2023
Wedbush says Microsoft’s ‘game changing’ AI products should send the stock 15% higher to record highs in 2024.

November 17, 2023

November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023
November 17, 2023