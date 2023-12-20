Darin Harris, Director and CEO of Jack in the Box Inc., sold shares of the company

On December 19, 2023, Darin Harris, Director and CEO of Jack in the Box Inc., executed the sale of 1,898 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $83.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $157,627.84.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants. The company’s restaurants offer a variety of items including hamburgers, tacos, specialty sandwiches, drinks, real ice cream shakes, salads and side items.

In the last year, insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares and bought none. The recent sale by Darrin Harris is part of a broader trend seen over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases and 36 insider sales for Jack in the Box Inc.

On the valuation front, shares of Jack in the Box Inc. were trading at $83.08 on the day of insider selling, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.633 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 13.13, which is below both the industry average of 22.54 and the company’s historical average price-earnings ratio.

The stock price relative to GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $83.08 and a GF price of $121.68, the price-to-GF-value ratio is 0.68.

GF Value is GuruFocus’s proprietary intrinsic value estimate, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company’s past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions because they can provide insight into a company’s internal perspective on a stock’s value. Recent sales by insiders in Jack in the Box Inc. may prompt stakeholders to examine the transaction in the context of the company’s current valuation and recent stock performance.

