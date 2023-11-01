DappRadar’s Q3 2023 report reveals continued growth in Web3 gaming

DappRadar, the largest distribution platform for Web3 decentralized applications (dapps), has recently released its comprehensive report on the growth of blockchain gaming in the Web3 ecosystem during Q3 2023. The report’s findings indicate a remarkable 12% increase compared to Web3 gaming activity. As of last quarter, the number of unique players had exceeded 785,000. This growth reflects the continued dominance of the blockchain gaming sector, despite the ups and downs in decentralized markets. Additionally, the FastToken cryptocurrency, designed specifically for the Web3 gaming landscape, has celebrated its nine-month anniversary.

FastToken: An Integral Part of Web3 Gaming

FastToken, the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem, is developed by technology company Softconstruct, known for its team of over 6,000 professionals. The unique blockchain ecosystem and FastToken cryptocurrency aspire to establish themselves as leading entities within the Web3 gaming domain. According to David Güneli, CEO of Fastex Turkey, FastToken is positioned to become a universal currency for Web3-based games created by a network of more than 100 developers.

David Gunley emphasized that FastToken’s design focuses on providing users with a simple and secure experience. FastToken serves as the native currency for the Fastex exchange and ecosystem, offering a wide range of blockchain services focused on Web3 and decentralized finance. These services include NFT minting and DApp development. One of the distinguishing features of this ecosystem is that it is based on a next-generation blockchain called Bahamut, which promises users faster transactions and lower fees. The Fastex ecosystem also includes the FastXverse Virtual Universe and the FTNFT NFT platform, which ensures a user-friendly interface and top-tier security, thus providing a versatile blockchain experience.

Remarkable growth of FastToken

FastToken initially had a presale price of $0.35, but it soon rose to more than $1 per unit. Currently, its market capitalization exceeds 4 billion Turkish Lira (TL). As an ERC-20 standard token, FastToken ensures global compatibility and wide acceptance. Dubai-based Fastex exchange equipped with a cryptocurrency license has gained recognition as one of the most innovative platforms in the sector. This recognition stems from its comprehensive approach towards crypto payment solutions, NFTs, metaverse development, and blockchain technologies.

in conclusion

The release of DappRadar’s Q3 2023 report highlights the strong growth and resiliency of web3 gaming, with a 12% increase in activity compared to the previous quarter. This data underlines the continued appeal and potential of blockchain gaming within the Web3 ecosystem. Additionally, the FastToken cryptocurrency designed for the Web3 gaming landscape has reached an important milestone in its journey, offering users a range of features within the FastEx ecosystem. With a focus on providing a simple, secure and versatile experience, FastToken is set to play an important role in the growing world of Web3 gaming.

Source: www.cointrust.com