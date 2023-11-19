DappRadar – The Daily Hodl – According to Cryptosaurus, the number of daily unique active wallets in the blockchain gaming sector has exceeded 1,000,000.

Crypto intelligence platform DappRadar says the blockchain gaming sector has seen a surge in the number of new users in the last month.

DappRadar wrote in a new blog post that the sector reached more than one million daily unique active wallets (dAUW) in October, a 16% increase from the previous month.

Gaming represented 33% of total industry activity last month, while decentralized finance (DeFi) represented 19% and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) represented 14%.

Source: Dapradar

WAX Blockchain (WAXP) retains its seat as the leading gaming blockchain with 406,030 dUAW, up 8% from September. Ethereum (ETH) competitor NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is in second place with 229,603 dUAW, up 34% from last month.

Layer-1 blockchain Celo (CELO), which is poised to become an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, saw a massive 538% increase in dUAW and moved up to third place on the list with 198,165 daily unique active wallets. DappRadar attributes the huge increase to the success of the new game BLCR (Battle Left Center Right).

Source: Dapradar

DappRadar also noted that Web3 gaming projects saw $154 million of investment funding.

Explains about Blockchain Intelligence Platform,

“In the last three months, a clear trend has emerged to focus on investment in infrastructure. Primarily, the funds have been invested into Web3 gaming studios. This trend is particularly notable as it lays the foundation for the potential emergence of top-tier sports in the blockchain space.

Source: Dapradar

Don’t miss a beat – subscribe to receive email alerts straight to your inbox

check price action

What should I follow TwitterFacebook and Telegram

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix

View latest news headlines



Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in The Daily Hodl do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies or digital assets. Please note that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you incur are your responsibility. Daily Hodl does not recommend buying or selling any cryptocurrency or digital asset, nor is Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Mid Trip

Source: dailyhodl.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech