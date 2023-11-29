Dapper Dan and GAP Reconnect for Another “DAP GAP” Collection

After selling out deliveries of special-edition “DAP Gap” hoodies last year, Harlem fashion innovators Dapper Dan and GAP have reunited to expand their collaboration with an even bigger collection.

In addition to the fan-favorite hoodies, the pair’s next “DAP Gap” delivery will include a full line of sweatpants and accessories, as well as children’s clothing. With a total of 18 pieces, the line looks to celebrate Dan’s cultural influences and his hometown of Harlem with many graphic and pattern-heavy designs.

Among the standout pieces, the graphic logo hoodie is boldly emblazoned with the collaboration’s logo with the letters “Harlem” on the front, and the matching sweatpants feature a houndstooth print. Additionally, there is a range of totes, baseball caps, socks and iconographic ascots – and all of these feature the now-favorite “DAP” motif.

To further the collaboration, Dap created a campaign that “represents a visual bridge where Harlem and GAP meet.” Shot and directed by Ghanaian American creative photographer Joshua Kissi, the “DAP Gap” campaign featured a multi-generational cast of Harlem legends including Melba Wilson, Felipe Luciano, Giannina Otetto, Star Williams, Gray Iona, Chaz Anthony and more Is.

“A breakthrough is when people finally find their place in areas they’ve never been to before, but a breakthrough is when you take the culture and the people who create it and bring it around the world. When Gap came to me, this partnership signaled a breakout for the culture,” Depp said in a statement. “This DAP GAP campaign is my love letter to Harlem, and my way of moving our culture and community forward. “Gap gives us the global presence we need to grow and I can’t wait for the next generation to be a part of this movement.”

Dan will debut the collection at Harlem’s GAP 125th Street store on December 4, ahead of a wider release via the brand’s webstore on December 5. The line will be available in sizes ranging from toddler 2T to adult XXXL, with prices ranging from $25 USD to $128. USD. Take a first look at the collection in the gallery above.

Source: hypebeast.com