Danny DeVito, Arnold Schwarzenegger at the State Farm Super Bowl

State Farm brought Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito to the Super Bowl — and may have created the film industry’s first stunt speaker in the process.

After giving up a broadcast spot on TikTok in 2022 and to attract younger audiences in the metaverse during last year’s game — largely because its brand was already at State Farm Stadium in 2023 — the insurer is returning the 60-second spot right before Came back for the second quarter with Super Bowl 58.

But there is one issue.

Produced with the help of Highdive and supported by OMD, Optimum Sports, The Marketing Arm, Infinity Marketing Team and FleishmanHillard, the ad stars Schwarzenegger as the company’s new agent State Farm in an action clip, but famously drops the letter R while speaking.

State Farm’s motto – “Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there” – is balanced on one of the most solid Rs in American English. How they sell the same policy in much of New England remains a mystery, but Schwarzenegger’s decision to reduce the key word in the motto to “neighbor” proves too much for the company.

State Farm’s Jake tries to play Schwarzenegger’s Eliza Dolittle with Henry Higgins, but the State Farm-approved speech is beyond his comprehension. After a particularly harsh director goes ahead and hands Schwarzenegger lines along with several references to “Neighbors” and an example of a woman in labor, he offers revisions to the script.

The next time Schwarzenegger attempted the line, he was rescued by a colleague who had previously gotten him out of on-screen trouble: Danny DeVito. Oh, you thought he was the leftover bundle of cells and DNA played for laughs in 1988’s Twins? Whose animated counterpart saved Schwarzenegger’s police caricature from certain death in 1993’s Last Action Hero? Who fathered a pregnant Schwarzenegger’s baby (and convinced her to carry a baby in the first place) in 1994’s Junior? At the turn of the 20th century, DeVito was Schwarzenegger’s comedy mentor.

After spending more than a decade lecturing OS on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and introducing himself to the Hard R while directing and starring in 2002’s Death to a Smoochy, DeVito has casually adopted most of Schwarzenegger’s motto on his hands. Took in. DeVito’s “Backstaba” becomes the Backstabber as he saves the day for State Farm, who want to further cement their slogan in pop culture.

“We thought the biggest, most-watched event of the year was right in line with what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Kristin Cook, State Farm CMO. “I think it’s just about the flexibility we’re trying to achieve: This year, it’s all about that iconic slogan, and we’re trying to make it even more famous than it is.” it is.”

where the state farm is

State Farm aired its first Super Bowl ad just three years ago to draw attention to Jake’s—which featured Drake. It achieved its mission by ranking 8th out of 57 ads on the USA Today Ad Meter.

This year, State Farm took its place with a movie trailer, extended long-form teaser, IMDb page, movie landing page, Schwarzenegger’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and sponsorship of the CBS Super Bowl Halftime Report.

Within the past year alone, State Farm has expanded its sports marketing efforts, teaming up with Maximum Effort on Jake’s viral, Taylor Swift-inspired trip from State Farm to a Philadelphia Eagles game to hang out with Jason and Donna Kelsey. This took advantage of his relationships with not only Travis Kelce, but his Kansas City Chiefs “Maotto” teammate Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.

It serves as the official home and auto insurance of both the NBA and WNBA, and has invested in the near future of the WNBA by signing University of Iowa star and NCAA scoring title-chaser Kaitlin Clark to the company’s first NIL deal. Which has already put them in the state. Farm Advertisement.

“We continue to strive to be synonymous with the game, and there’s certainly business value in that we know the eyes are there,” Cook said. “But more importantly, it is where family, friends and the community come together.”

