Danish physicists discover incredible quantum entanglement

In a new breakthrough, researchers at the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with Ruhr University Bochum, have solved a problem that has been a headache for quantum researchers for years. Researchers can now control two quantum light sources instead of one. While it may seem trivial to those unversed in quantum, this huge breakthrough allowed researchers to create a phenomenon known as quantum mechanical entanglement. This, in turn, opens new doors for companies and others to commercially exploit the technology.

Going from one to two is a small accomplishment in most contexts. But doing so is important in the world of quantum physics.

For years, researchers around the world have attempted to develop stable quantum light sources and achieve the phenomenon known as quantum mechanical entanglement – ​​a phenomenon that has almost sci-fi-like characteristics, where two light sources are connected to one another. -Can affect others immediately and potentially on a large scale. Geographic distances. Entanglement is the fundamental basis of quantum networks and is central to the development of an efficient quantum computer.

Today, researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute published a new result in the highly prestigious journal Science in which they succeeded in doing just that. According to Professor Peter Lodahl, one of the researchers behind the result, it is an important step in the effort to take the development of quantum technology to the next level and “quantize” society’s interactions with computers, encryption and the Internet.

“We can now control two quantum light sources and connect them to each other. It may not seem like much, but it is a huge advance and builds on the work of the last 20 years. By doing this, we have scaled up “Advancing the technology is crucial for the development of the largest-scale quantum hardware applications,” says Professor Peter Lodahl, who has been researching the field since 2001.

All this magic happens in a so-called nanochip – not much larger than the diameter of a human hair – that researchers have developed in recent years.

Quantum sources overtake world’s most powerful computer

Peter Lodahl’s group is working with a type of quantum technology that uses light particles, called photons, as microscopic transporters to transfer quantum information.

Illustration of two chips containing two entangled quantum light sources. (Credit: NBI)

While Lodahl’s group is a pioneer in this discipline of quantum physics, they have so far only been able to control one light source at a time. This is because light sources are exceptionally sensitive to external “noise”, making them very difficult to imitate. In their new result, the research group succeeded in creating two identical quantum light sources instead of just one.

“Entanglement means that by controlling one light source, you immediately affect another. This makes it possible to create a whole network of entangled quantum light sources, all of which interact with each other, and in which you Quantum bits can perform operations “similar to bits in a regular computer, only much more powerful,” explains postdoc Alexey Tiranov, the article’s lead author.

Collective super- and subradiant dynamics between distant optical quantum emitters. (Credit: Science)

This is because a quantum bit can be both 1 and 0 at the same time, resulting in processing power that is unattainable using today’s computer technology. According to Professor Lodahl, just 100 photons emitted from a single quantum light source will contain more information than can be processed by the world’s largest supercomputer.

Using 20-30 entangled quantum light sources, there is a potential to create a universal error-corrected quantum computer – the last “holy grail” for quantum technology, in which large IT companies are now investing many billions of dollars.

Other actors will work on research

According to Lodahl, the biggest challenge is controlling one to two quantum light sources. Among other things, this has made it necessary for researchers to develop extremely quiet nanochips and have precise control over each light source.

Photon emission is the hallmark of light–matter interactions and the foundation of photonic quantum science. (Credit: Science)

With new research breakthroughs, fundamental quantum physics research has now been implemented. Now is the time for other artists to take the researchers’ work and use it in their own works to deploy quantum physics in a range of technologies, including computers, the Internet, and encryption.

“It is very expensive for a university to build a setup where we control 15-20 quantum light sources. So, now that we have contributed to understanding fundamental quantum physics and taken the first steps on the way, it is very important to move forward is more, says Professor Lodahl, “a technical task.”

The research was conducted at the Danish National Research Foundation’s “Center of Excellence for Hybrid Quantum Networks (Hy-Q)” and is a collaboration between Ruhr University Bochum in Germany and the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen.

