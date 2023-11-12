Daniel Robbins hosts insightful session with Gary Vaynerchuk at WeCon – The Block Telegraph

Los Angeles, California (Hexa PR Wire-November 12, 2023)-On a recent episode of Impact hosted by Daniel Robbins, a remarkable interview was conducted with Gary Vaynerchuk. The discussion took place during the VeeCon 2023 event in Indianapolis, Indiana. The episode, titled “The Future with Jared, Kate, and Dan Interview Gary Vaynerchuk During WeCon 2023”, provides insight into the future of WeCon, in-person events, and Vaynerchuk’s vision for his ventures.

Highlights of the interview

The conversation with Vaynerchuk, moderated by Jared Dillinger and Daniel Robbins, covered several key topics. Vaynerchuk shared his perspective on WeCon’s evolution, his aspirations for WeFriends as a lasting legacy, and his thoughts on upcoming trends and developments. A significant part of the discussion also revolved around maintaining relevance across different generations.

WeCon: Convergence of Ideas

WeCon is recognized as a comprehensive super-conference that connects various domains including business, marketing, technology, and popular culture. It stands out for its mix of educational sessions, keynote speeches, community engagement and entertainment, attracting diverse speakers and pioneers from multiple industries.

Gary Vaynerchuk: A Brief Profile

gary vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk, also known as Gary V, is a leading figure in the fields of entrepreneurship, social media, and digital marketing. He is the Chairman of VaynerX and CEO of its subsidiary VaynerMedia. Vaynerchuk’s journey began in the wine industry, where he expanded his family’s business and gained early fame. He has since ventured into various fields, including angel investing and co-founding companies like Resi and Empathy Wines.

Daniel Robbins: media producer and host

Daniel Robbins, host of Impact

Daniel Robbins, host of Impact, is a media producer and entrepreneur. He is known for his work in PR and marketing, helping clients gain media exposure. Robbins co-hosts and produces several shows, including The Future on CNN Philippines and other series such as Founders Story, Top Leaders, and Health Corner in the United States.

about the impact

Impact is a media platform focused on producing and hosting interviews with leaders and innovators in business, leadership, and technology. It aims to provide insight and inspiration to entrepreneurs globally through its diverse range of shows and content.

