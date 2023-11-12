Dangote raised 30 new entrepreneurs

…urged youth to learn trade

Thirty new entrepreneurs have been raised by Dangote Cement Plc who are expected to help boost food production and ginger in the Nigerian economy.

The new Chief Executive Officers graduated over the weekend after three months of intensive entrepreneurship and skills acquisition training on poultry farming and business.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently advocated for public private partnerships during his speech at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, JV Gungune, Plant Director of Dangote Cement Plc in Obajana, Kogi State, said the company’s entrepreneurial plan is a demonstration of the huge corporate support to the government and Nigeria.

Represented by a Senior General Manager, Wale Adisa, he said the Chairman and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote was a Nigerian who is passionate about corporate social responsibility and philanthropy.

Gungune asked the beneficiaries to take advantage of the benefits offered to them by the scheme, adding that it was a golden opportunity to be selected, trained and empowered. He said that this scheme has become necessary because it is not possible for the company to provide employment to everyone.

He said this development resulted from peaceful co-existence between the company and communities, emphasis was placed on the need to skill the youth and the era of certification was gone.

Representative of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Kogi State, Ezekiel Olufemi Olaitan, said the government is happy with the series of economic, social activities and opportunities created by Dangote Cement Plc, urging the beneficiaries not to let down Nigerians.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Manager, Community Relations and Special Duties, Ademola Adeyemi, disclosed that the scheme was part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of the company, adding that out of the 30 participants, 18 were women and 12 were men.

He said the training was organized by the Kogi State College of Education (Technical), Kabba, on behalf of Dangote Cement Plc.

“Dangote Cement PLC, Obajana Plant Empowerment Scheme and many other schemes are aimed at making the youth skillful, self-reliant and independent. This year 2023 Youth Empowerment Scheme was specially designed to make selected youth of each community not only poultry (layer egg) producing farmers but also entrepreneurs in agri business.

“The program is equally aimed at eradicating some of the social ills and poverty that have become deeply entrenched in our communities,” he said.

The representative of the Provost of Kogi State College of Education (Technical), Kaba, Michael Udoma, also said that Dangote Cement Plc empowered the beneficiaries with starter packs, bags of productive feed, battery cages, hand gloves, a 60 liter basin Is. A hand bowl and bird tip.

Head of Dangote Academy, Wale Adedeji advised new entrepreneurs not to rest on their oars but keep reinvesting and making profits and said they could learn from the company’s founder, Aliko Dangote.

Speaking, the Banja of Obajana, Idowu Isenibi expressed optimism that the program will help fundamentally transform the economy of Obajana communities and Kogi State in general.

“As the new CEO, we have formed a cooperative society and done the necessary registrations. We promised not to let down the Dangote group and Nigerians as a whole,” he said.

Earlier under the programme, each of the 30 graduates was given starter packs containing medicines, vitamins, cages, feed, 50 layers and poultry farm equipment.

