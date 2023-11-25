Simran Kathuria, a journalism student from India, had to shelter with friends for 14 hours because they were too afraid to go out on the streets amid violent protests.

Being an immigrant to Ireland was a dangerous experience on Thursday night as downtown Dublin was set on fire by black masked men.

Anti-immigrant protesters gathered in large numbers in Dublin city center and caused havoc, creating a nightmare for residents and non-natives alike.

Shops were looted, shops were vandalized, police vehicles were attacked and burned, public transport was destroyed, hotel rooms and immigrant settlements were set on fire – all in the space of one evening. .

On this one night, being an immigrant in Dublin felt like life was in danger.

Panic broke out across the Irish capital – and scenes of the destruction were also widely shared on social media.

Many people quickly went home, while others, like me, stuck with a group of friends. We were stranded for 14 hours.

Standing in a bustling shopping district near a riot zone, we ran to the first safe place, a nearby friend’s house, and took shelter for the night.

Roads were blocked, barricades were in place, a police helicopter hovered in the sky and riot police stood by with batons and shields as we ran to safety.

We were barely a kilometer away from the unrest and after hearing countless police sirens we feared an attack.

Social media kept us informed about the situation outside. Twitter was flooded with the hashtags ‘Enough is enough’, ‘Ireland is full’, ‘Dublin riots’ and ‘Far-right’. Supporters on both the left and the right began a war of words online.

An Irish citizen tweeted, “Come out people, take Dublin, fight for your country.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “This is disgusting and honestly I don’t think it was actually anti-immigration but those thugs were just looking for an excuse to steal, vandalize and cause harm.”

The riots were said to be caused by anger over the Irish government’s immigration policies.

According to angry protesters, Ireland has opened its doors to foreign citizens without any checks and restrictions. He says that this has made the country unsafe.

Ireland is traditionally known for its warmth and hospitality towards foreigners.

Dublin is a vibrant city with 17% non-Irish citizens of at least ten different nationalities. The city generally embraces multiculturalism and diversity and you can often hear foreign languages ​​spoken on the street.

Changing demographics in recent years have attracted immigrants from around the world – providing a boost to Ireland’s economy.

But after the events of Thursday night, foreigners wishing to settle and earn a living in Ireland may now have to consider an additional security factor.

Twenty-six-year-old Simran Kathuria is originally from New Delhi, India. She moved to Ireland in 2022 to complete a master’s degree in journalism and now works as a freelance writer in Ireland.

Source