November 4, 2023
Dance Moms cast announces 2024 reunion special


Dance Moms cast announces 2024 reunion special Alberto E. Rodriguez – Getty Images

The cast of the iconic reality TV series Dance Moms has announced a reunion set for 2024.

The series, which followed the children’s training and careers in Abby Lee Miller’s dance company as well as their interpersonal relationships, ran from 2011-2019 – but a reunion is on the horizon.

A photo of several former members of the Lifetime series was jointly posted on the official Dance Moms and JoJo Siwa Instagram accounts on November 1, with the caption: “You heard it here first. The team officially teams up for the #DanceMoms reunion. 2024 only on @lifetimetv!!”

Pictured were former Dance Moms stars Chloe Lukasiak, Paige and Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Connected:Selling Sunset confirms season 7 reunion release date

Although fans noticed that some of the original cast members were missing — like Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, and Nia Sioux — Siwa clarified in the comments that the invitation for a reunion was very much open.

He wrote, “Grateful for this day! Everyone was thinking about the few people missing, today everyone was invited but only a few wanted to come here.”

A separate teaser was also posted on the Dance Moms Instagram account, showing the girls talking to the camera in a short video.

“Hello everyone, we just announced that we’re having a Dance Moms reunion,” Hilliker said, adding: “We’re currently filming.”

ConnectedD: Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prison for fraud

In the video Vertes called the special “the greatest reunion of the century”, before asking: “Do you see the smiles? Everyone’s happy.”

Abby Lee Miller, in whose dance company the girls trained for the duration of the show’s eight-season run, was conspicuously absent in both teases.

The TV personality was a divisive figure on the show, often being overly harsh towards the girls. In 2018, he was released from prison after being convicted of fraud.

Dance Moms The Reunion will premiere in 2024.

You might also like

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

I wish I knew before investing in REITs

Realty Income: Catch the falling knife again? This time you need an exit plan

November 4, 2023
Android Headlines: Important Pixel 8 leak, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R launch, Galaxy S23 FE leak

Samsung’s powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrade confirmed

November 4, 2023

You may have missed

I wish I knew before investing in REITs

Realty Income: Catch the falling knife again? This time you need an exit plan

November 4, 2023
Android Headlines: Important Pixel 8 leak, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R launch, Galaxy S23 FE leak

Samsung’s powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra upgrade confirmed

November 4, 2023
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé helped promote live events that aren’t slowing down

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé helped promote live events that aren’t slowing down

November 4, 2023

MLB free agency: Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger, Eduardo Rodriguez, options, more on the market after opt-outs

November 4, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

US officials, lawmakers express support for expanding Africa trade program

November 4, 2023
Stack and Creator suffer losses, Incubata explodes to .1 million and Toncoin surges

Stack and Creator suffer losses, Incubata explodes to $4.1 million and Toncoin surges

November 4, 2023