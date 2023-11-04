Dance Moms cast announces 2024 reunion special Alberto E. Rodriguez – Getty Images

The cast of the iconic reality TV series Dance Moms has announced a reunion set for 2024.

The series, which followed the children’s training and careers in Abby Lee Miller’s dance company as well as their interpersonal relationships, ran from 2011-2019 – but a reunion is on the horizon.

A photo of several former members of the Lifetime series was jointly posted on the official Dance Moms and JoJo Siwa Instagram accounts on November 1, with the caption: “You heard it here first. The team officially teams up for the #DanceMoms reunion. 2024 only on @lifetimetv!!”

Pictured were former Dance Moms stars Chloe Lukasiak, Paige and Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

Although fans noticed that some of the original cast members were missing — like Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, and Nia Sioux — Siwa clarified in the comments that the invitation for a reunion was very much open.

He wrote, “Grateful for this day! Everyone was thinking about the few people missing, today everyone was invited but only a few wanted to come here.”

A separate teaser was also posted on the Dance Moms Instagram account, showing the girls talking to the camera in a short video.

“Hello everyone, we just announced that we’re having a Dance Moms reunion,” Hilliker said, adding: “We’re currently filming.”

In the video Vertes called the special “the greatest reunion of the century”, before asking: “Do you see the smiles? Everyone’s happy.”

Abby Lee Miller, in whose dance company the girls trained for the duration of the show’s eight-season run, was conspicuously absent in both teases.

The TV personality was a divisive figure on the show, often being overly harsh towards the girls. In 2018, he was released from prison after being convicted of fraud.

Dance Moms The Reunion will premiere in 2024.

