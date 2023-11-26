Dana Holgorsen fired as Houston football coach after five seasons, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Cougars fired football coach Dana Holgorsen on Sunday, a day after finishing their third losing season in five years, according to a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the shootings had not been announced.

The Cougars ended the year with three consecutive losses with a 27-13 loss at UCF on Saturday. Houston was 4–8 overall and 2–7 in Big 12 play in its inaugural season in the newly configured conference.

Houston’s disappointing finish, which included losing five of its last six games, marked the first time the team has missed a bowl since Holgorsen’s first season in 2019.

In five seasons in Houston he finished 31–28.

The Cougars made a splash when they hired the 52-year-old Holgorsen after eight seasons away from West Virginia. No coach had voluntarily left a Power Five school outside those conferences since the College Football Playoff was established in 2014.

Houston’s best season under Holgorsen came in 2021. That’s when he led the team to a 12-2 record and an impressive 8-0 mark in the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars finished 17th in the final AP Top 25 poll that season.

But he couldn’t carry over that success, and Houston went 8-5 last season while competing at the American before this season’s collapse.

Holgorsen had four years left on his contract after receiving an extension following his success in 2021 and is owed about $14.8 million, according to USA TODAY’s database of coaching salaries.

Holgorsen was 61-41 and 33-30 in the Big 12 with West Virginia, which he helped transition from the Big East before joining the Cougars.

Holgorsen took over at Houston after the school fired coach Major Applewhite after two disappointing seasons in which he went 15–10.

