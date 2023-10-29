Investing.com – Here’s your pro recap of the biggest insider trading and institutional investor headlines you might have missed last week: Corvex doubles stake in Southwest Gas, Ancora closes Forward Air’s decision to end Omni Logistics merger Satori’s Dan Niles covers the shorts. Tesla and Apple and Truist Financial are looking to buy at higher levels in Nasdaq and commercial metals.

Corvex doubles stake in Southwest Gas, seeks possible sale of utility business

Corvex Management LP, a hedge fund, more than doubled its stake in Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX), disclosed at the end of the June quarter – to 4,153,717 shares or 5.8% of the company.

Corvex says it aims to discuss with the board potential strategies to maximize the value of the company, particularly its core utility franchises and Centuri Group’s investments. Corvex says that, although it supports Southwest’s plan to spin off Century, it believes Southwest Gas is trading at or below its current authorized rate base. It said the implied valuation represents a “deep discount to underlying value, market calculations and recent transactions” and suggested the company may need to look at if this disconnect continues. Is. Corvex said that “similar assets trade on a 1.5-2.0x rate basis.”

Corvex also believes that Southwest’s ambitious $2 billion capital plan “clearly makes no sense if the growth capital will result in market valuations below cost.”

The hedge fund said it expected to engage with Southwest on ways to enhance shareholder value, including improving returns earned on capital, further restructuring, or an outright sale of the company.

Ancora supports Forward Air’s decision to terminate Omni Logistics merger

Ancora Holdings Group, a major shareholder of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) supported Forward Air’s recently disclosed position that Omni Logistics violated the terms of their merger agreement, first announced in mid-August. Was.

“In light of this, we – and possibly a significant group of our fellow shareholders – fully support the leadership’s decision to terminate the merger agreement,” Ancora said.

The stock took a huge hit after the merger was announced in August, with Ancora and other major shareholders opposing the deal, and three former executives and current shareholders of Forward Air filed a lawsuit last month to block the deal.

Despite a judge dissolving the restraining order related to the merger, Forward Air accused Omni of not meeting certain obligations in the merger agreement, and said it would not be obligated to close.

Satori’s Dan Niles covers shorts in Tesla and Apple and wants to see shorts again higher

Dan Niles of Satori Fund social media platform

Tesla shares have been falling recently after worse-than-expected third-quarter deliveries and earnings results. In October alone, Tesla shares fell nearly 20%, reaching their lowest level in five months last Thursday.

Apple is also moving downwards, although not in as strong a decline as Tesla.

A trio of insiders buy

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) CEO, William Rogers (NYSE: ROG) purchased 10,000 common shares at an average price of $28.048 per share, or approximately $280,000.

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) The director, Johan Torgeby, purchased 14,000 common shares at $50.42, or more than $700,000.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman and CEO, Peter Matt, purchased 6,200 common shares at $40.30, or approximately $250,000 worth.

