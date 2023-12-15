Dan Ives says a new tech bull market is gaining momentum as the rest of the group has now joined the party

Published: Dec 15, 2023 7:36am ET

A new tech-stock bull market is gathering momentum as other companies are now joining the party, a popular analyst says.

Leading tech stock analyst Dan Ives said, “We believe short covering is well underway for the tech sector through the end of the year, based on our recent investigation into the sector. The fundamental picture of growth tech stocks Pretty solid.” at Wedbush Securities, in a note to clients on Friday.

He…

A new tech-stock bull market is gathering momentum as other companies are now joining the party, a popular analyst says.

Leading tech stock analyst Dan Ives said, “We believe short covering is well underway for the tech sector through the end of the year, based on our recent investigation into the sector. The fundamental picture of growth tech stocks Pretty solid.” at Wedbush Securities, in a note to clients on Friday.

He said the rest of the tech sector is poised to join the Magnificent Seven — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta Platform and Tesla — because artificial intelligence tailwinds abound.

Showcasing the gap between the largest companies and the rest, the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100, has gained 51% this year, while an equally weighted version QQQE has gained 31%.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS, which has been in existence since April, is up 33% since inception, although the equal-weight Nasdaq 100 has outperformed that in December.

“A key theme of our recent investigation into the sector is that AI monetization has begun to have a positive impact on the tech sector with Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, Datadog and Palantir showing that AI use cases are growing across enterprise and consumer “Growing into the landscape.” ” Ives said, noting recent Thursday announcements, when Intel INTC announced a new AI chip.

“At this point, we see AI as the most transformative technology trend since the beginning of the Internet in 1995 and believe that many people on the street still see the $1 trillion expected over the next decade as a bonus for chip are underestimating AI spending. And the software sector is expected to grow led by Nvidia and Redmond.” Redmond is where Microsoft is headquartered.

The company’s favorite tech names remain Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Palo Alto Networks PANW, Palantir Technologies PLTR, Zscaler ZS, CrowdStrike CRWD and MongoDB MDB.

“Apple remains our top tech pick with a strong iPhone 15 upgrade cycle, running into a strong holiday season that appears to be buzzing heading into Christmas week. We also believe that the services business is now back to steady double-digit growth and is valued at between $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion on a standalone basis,” he said.

Source: www.marketwatch.com