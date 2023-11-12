Damien Hirst Launches NFT Project With ‘The Beautiful Paintings – NFTevening.com’ – Cryptosaurus

nft evening

Renowned British artist Damien Hirst, the NFT artist known for his groundbreaking works in the art world, has released his iconic spin painting, “The Beautiful Paintings,” in collaboration with Abhinav Heaney Munch. The new release sees paintings as both NFTs and physical artworks. For a limited time, art collectors have the opportunity to personalize their own spin art by choosing from a variety of colors, styles, sizes and shapes.

The collaboration between Damien Hirst NFT artist and HENI aims to break the barrier between digital and physical art. It does this by using cutting-edge technology to create eye-catching and memorable paintings. Hirst has been experimenting with spin art for nearly three decades. He also draws inspiration from abstract expressionism and uses a machine to apply paint to a rotating canvas. This process results in unexpected movements and color interactions.

In a new approach, Hirst’s new spin on masterpieces of art can be adapted. Yes, “The Beautiful Paintings” interface on the HENI platform has been customized by the collectors themselves in mind. This allows buyers to select their favorite palette of colors, styles, sizes and shapes, ensuring that each piece is unique and distinctive.

When creating their own “The Beautiful Painting”, collectors can choose from 25 different artwork styles. Once satisfied with their selection, they can purchase a physical or digital (NFT) copy, or both. The casting process began on 31 March and will continue till 10 April. The team will print the physical artwork on canvas which will be signed by Hearst himself.

The NFT is priced at $2,000, while the physical versions range from $1,500 to $6,000. It depends on the size of the canvas chosen. In addition to Damien Hirst’s NFT customizable painting, there are ten lucky Hirst fans chance to win a painting Created by the artist himself. Notably, the contest began two days ago and will end on April 9 at 11:59 PM (PST), giving interested participants a limited window to sign up.

Damien Hirst’s NFT collaboration with HENI marks an exciting development. It bridges the gap between digital and physical art. Collectors can personalize their own spin art. In addition, a special promotion will offer the chance to win a painting by Hirst, making “The Beautiful Paintings” another prestigious series in the artist’s repertoire. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of art history.

