A larger number of voters than usual attended Wednesday’s special town meeting to decide the only article on the warrant.

Both the selection board and finance committee chairmen addressed the issue. The special town meeting amended the transfer request from $20,000 to $25,000.

DALTON, Mass. – A special town meeting approved the transfer of $25,000 from general stabilization to the police detail fund.

The transfer was the only article on the warrant and was requested to ensure that officials could be paid on time for the detailed work.

This particular town meeting was one of the most attended, especially considering the upcoming holidays, said Town Clerk Heather Hunt.

Special town meetings are typically sparsely attended, with an average of 25 to 30 voters, depending on the warrant. But on Wednesday, 83 voters attended a half-hour meeting at the Wahcona Regional High School auditorium to debate the article that caused waves within local government last month.

Although there was good attendance, no voter stood up to speak. The only speakers were Select Board Chairman Joseph Diver, Finance Committee Chairman William Droshan and Police Chief Deana Strout.

The Police Detail Fund is a revolving account that allows payments of up to $25,000 but depletes when there are a large number of details. It remains dry until it is replenished by payments from private entities that hire the details.

When funds are largely depleted, the payment schedule for working officers is unpredictable.

The original article presented to voters requested that $20,000 be transferred from general stabilization to the police detail account.

Diver proposed revising the article for $25,000, subject to the support of the Select Board. This proposal was passed by the voters with an overwhelming majority.

With this vote a payment of up to $50,000 is now made to keep the account from going into deficit and ensure that officers are paid on time for their statements.

“Hiring and retaining police officers has become more difficult over the past few years, and officers who are paying mortgages and raising families are now forced to wait weeks for pay,” Strout said. Not an acceptable practice.”

While speaking on behalf of the Select Board, Diver provided residents with a list of what happened during Select Board meetings that led to the request for additional funds for the account.

During the first meeting, the Board voted to turn over administration of the fund to the Chief of Police so that he could use his best judgment as to whether or not to reduce spending in the revolving account.

“We have a new operating procedure, and the board has set the policy. We have set two important policies – the City of Dalton will provide police detail services and the City of Dalton will pay our officers one week after they perform the detail. They select Board policies it was a unanimous vote,” Diver said.

However, board members also agreed that running the account at a deficit and balancing it at the end of the year was not best practice, so it was agreed to schedule a special town meeting.

During the following meetings, Strout presented that the fund would need to add a minimum of $20,000 to the account in order not to risk operating at a loss. They will not be required to add more than $25,000 to the account.

Strout said, “The city is inconvenient to spend the account in deficit, as most other communities do. So the solution was to add more money to the account to avoid a deficit.”

Although it is not legal, many city departments in the area run a deficit in this account and balance the funds by June 30. If the account is not completed within 90 days of the end of the financial year, the amount deficit is removed from the next year’s free cash.

Strout said, “There will be no impact on taxpayers. We have never had a balance due until the next financial year that would require a free cash transfer. This has been in place since the early 1990s.”

Additionally, the city makes a profit from these details because it charges administrative fees and cruiser usage fees on most details, he said. Since 2018, the city has collected about $50,000 from fees.

He said, “Basically this money allows for a delay in the receipt of invoice payments, and gives us the ability to pay officers the next pay period. Invoices paid are typically credited to this account within 30 days. Let’s give.”

“However, due to the changing environment within our police force, there is a need for more funding for the account. This generally equates to more details at a higher price per hour. These are all issues that are currently being addressed.” Is.”

Drossen noted that this account “is currently overdrawn by $11,000,” which should not be allowed.

Strout addressed the Finance Committee’s concerns, saying that comments made by some committee members during the December 6 meeting should lead to an apology letter being sent to the officials.

Strout said, “You made several disparaging comments about my leadership, my lack of fiscal responsibility, and negative comments about our officers. It should be noted that the police department came in under budget this year for the first time in many years. ”

Strout also provided operational knowledge of police details, stating that most of these tasks cannot be performed without an officer present and they are “the absolute definition of public safety work.”

He highlighted the risks of not having a police detail, citing an incident when a worker died before officers arrived on site. And details of how dangerous they can be, note the Waltham police officer and utility worker who were killed at a construction site last week.

After Strout’s remarks, many voters applauded.

