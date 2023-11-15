Dairy Queen opens NFT pop-up store in China

Dairy Queen is partnering with local non-fungible token project Weirdo Ghost Gang (WGG) to create a pop-up NFT store in Chengdu, China.

According to a press release seen by Cointelegraph, the “Ice and Snow Season” themed pop-up store is scheduled to run from November 15 to December 31 and will feature a variety of co-branded merchandise from the likes of Dairy Queen. WGG themed ice cream. Additionally, WGG NFT holders will receive exclusive perks as part of the joint venture. The project has a large following among users in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chunxi Road in Chengdu where the Dairy Queen-WGG NFT store will open. (Source: Wikipedia)

The release states, “In addition to showcasing Dairy Queen’s ongoing efforts in new media digital marketing, this collaboration also serves to provide consumers with a more nuanced understanding of the NFT art IP, WGG, resulting in a better experience and “Connections are found.” The WGG collection consists of 5,555 “Lil Ghosts” NFTs created by Hong Kong Web3 holding company ManesLab in 2021. The collection has surpassed 21,510 ether (ETH) ($43.5 million) in trading volume since launch. Its current lowest price is 0.485 ETH ($995.2).

In August, WGG launched a “City Party Map – Shanghai Station” program with local food retailer Jiujiu Duck Neck to offer discounts for NFT holders at its more than 200 retail stores. Last month, the project announced a “Ghost Season” event at Beijing’s affluent shopping hub The Box, displaying its NFT art on a 3D screen for buyers.

Amid the harsh crypto winter, many NFT projects have turned to partnerships with Web2 or even traditional brick-and-mortar firms for marketing collaborations. In March, the Vasis by Vasis NFT collection opened an eponymous pop-up hotel in Singapore. The hotel ran through September and offered Wasi-themed rooms for about $100 per night.

Source: cointelegraph.com