Dairy D-Day: Panel rules ‘clearly in favor of Canada’ in US trade dispute

WASHINGTON – Ottawa on Friday declared a decisive victory in an ongoing dairy-based trade dispute with the United States, in which American milk producers have accused Canada of “playing games” with its largest trading partner.

A dispute resolution panel largely rejected the US trade representative’s latest arguments, which essentially accuse Canada of deliberately hindering imports of US dairy products.

It is USTR’s second aggressive attack in three years on how Canada allocates tariff rate quotas, or TRQs — limits on how much of certain dairy products can enter Canada at a lower duty level under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.

The findings of the first dispute settlement panel, released in December 2021, were largely a victory for the US side, although International Trade Minister Mary Ng described it as a split decision.

This time there was less ambiguity.

“Canada is very pleased with the findings of the dispute settlement panel, with all findings clearly in Canada’s favor,” Ng said in a statement. “This is good news for the Canadian dairy industry and our system of supply management.”

In three of the four major US claims, the panel concluded that the Canadian measures were “not inconsistent” with the terms of the USMCA, known as CUSMA in Canada.

The US accused Canada of excluding retailers, food service operators and others from the TRQ; using a market-share basis to determine eligibility; And applicants are required to be active in this field for 12 months.

In the fourth claim, which said Canada was not being “timely and transparent” about its unused TRQ allocations, the panel said it was unable to find that the measures were inconsistent with the agreement.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she was “very disappointed” by the findings and that “serious concerns remain” about Canada’s approach to tariff rate quota allocation.

USTR requested the second panel because Canada has not yet taken adequate action in response to the first panel’s findings, Tai said.

“Canada’s revised policies still do not solve the problems faced by American dairy farmers,” he said in a statement.

“We will continue to work with Canada to resolve this issue, and we will not hesitate to use all available tools to enforce our trade agreements.”

The findings not only validate Canada’s stance on quotas, Ng said, but they also offer a measure of vindication for supply management, the system that has regulated the dairy industry since 1972.

Supply management provides stability to the market and provides producers with a “fair return” for their investment, he said. “The Government of Canada will also continue to work with processors and retailers to stabilize food prices,” he said.

Ottawa says Canada’s dairy sector generated $8.2 billion in farm cash receipts and $17.4 billion in sales last year, supporting more than 70,000 production and processing jobs across the country.

The USMCA’s dispute settlement mechanism does not include an appeals process, but Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack – himself a former head of the US Dairy Export Council – made clear that the fight is not over.

“We continue to express deep concerns about Canada’s system,” Vilsack said.

“We are focused on securing the market access we believe Canada is committed to under the USMCA and we will continue to explore all avenues available to achieve that goal.”

“This finding undermines the value of the agreement to the U.S. dairy industry,” the council said in a joint statement with the National Milk Producers Federation.

Federation president Jim Mulhern called it “extremely disappointing” and a decision that favors hindering trade rather than facilitating it.

“We urge Ambassador Tai and Secretary Vilsack to consider all available options to ensure that Canada stops playing games and respects what was negotiated.”

Christa Harden, Vilsack’s successor as council president and CEO, warned of a “dangerous and damaging precedent” that allows Canada to ignore its obligations under the deal.

The first dispute settlement panel of the USMCA era on dairy, launched in May 2021, largely agreed with the US complaint that Canada’s strategy was a violation of the terms of the agreement.

Vilsack said the second case was brought “to refine and expand on our victory in the first case.”

Controversy and disagreement have become a recurring feature of the USMCA since it became the country’s law in the summer of 2020.

Canada and the United States are teaming up to take Mexico to task over energy policies they say unfairly benefit domestic suppliers and undermine U.S. efforts to jump-start a green energy industry and combat climate change. Threaten to do so.

And Canada and Mexico together claimed a significant victory in January, when a separate panel ruled against the US interpretation of the rules that determine whether key automotive parts are considered to be of domestic or foreign origin.

The US has remained silent on whether it intends to comply with that decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

James McCartan, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com