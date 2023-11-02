Daily Mail Comment: AI giants must put safety before profit

The breakneck pace at which artificial intelligence has developed in recent years means we cannot afford to be careless about its potential dangers.

True, developing machines that can make decisions as efficiently as humans – and ultimately even better – could improve our lives tremendously. For example, in the right hands these powers could be used to cure cancer or eliminate food insecurity.

But dangers exist. Malicious actors can use such technology to pursue sinister objectives: the spread of fake news, international espionage, and the development of AI-powered weapons.

And can we be sure that ‘super-intelligent’ computers will not one day defeat us? After all, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has warned that unlimited AI is an ‘existential risk’ to humanity.

So Rishi Sunak deserves huge praise for showing leadership and organizing the world’s first summit on AI security.

Although it seemed an extremely difficult task, he succeeded in getting the 28 countries present – ​​as well as the European Union – to agree on a declaration on identifying and managing the dangers of this growing industry.

Signatories include the US and China, which rarely see eye to eye on emerging technologies, showing what a huge feather in Mr Sunak’s cap this was.

Whether China, a totalitarian surveillance society, will act in good faith remains to be seen. But governance is a major force in AI, so Mr Sunak believes it is important to bring it to the table – for better or worse.

The conference also sought to place Britain at the forefront of shaping the areas of technology in which it has excelled. There are more than 3,100 AI companies in this country alone. That number will increase further.

So the Prime Minister is right to emphasize that he does not want to stifle innovation through regulation. But there are risks in leaving AI in the clutches of tech giants.

For years, they did little to stop the filth spreading on their sites – self-harm images, porn, extremist propaganda.

This time the companies related to AI will have to show more responsibility and awareness. Safety, not profit, should be their priority.

aspiration nation

Listening to Labour’s endless worrying about low wages, you might think the government was cruelly forcing hordes of people to survive on breadcrumbs.

Just last month the party’s attractive deputy Angela Rayner criticized the Tories for presiding over a ‘low-wage economy’.

The new figures destroy his whining as a myth. Less than one in ten workers are in low-paid jobs – defined as earning less than two-thirds of the average wage.

This is down from less than 20 per cent under the previous Labor government – ​​a record low.

The trend started by George Osborne by raising the national living wage in 2015 has continued under his successors.

So why do the Tories never shout from the rooftops about this success? Instead, he allowed his enemies to portray him as heartless.

Yet under the Conservatives, employment has skyrocketed, unemployment is low and millions of people have been eliminated from paying taxes.

This should be a stark reminder to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt that leaving more money in people’s pockets doesn’t help them put food on the table.

It provides them with hope, aspiration and an important sense of what they can achieve in life – old-fashioned conservative values.

A society that rewards hard work becomes wealthier, which benefits everyone. As John F. Kennedy said, a rising tide lifts all boats.

Despite being under Labor control since devolution 25 years ago, the Welsh NHS is broke. When a Welsh secretary’s father-in-law collapsed, he had to wait 27 hours to be admitted to hospital. To see how a Labor government would manage the NHS here, look no further than the party’s poor performance there.

