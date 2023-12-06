PACCAR’s Board of Directors today declared an additional cash dividend of three dollars and twenty cents per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023, payable on January 4, 2024.

American Water Works today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.7075 per share of common stock payable March 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record through February 8, 2024. This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the annual dividend increase approved by the board and declared in April 2023.

Quanta Services today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 per share on an annualized basis, an increase of approximately 12.5% ​​from Quanta’s last quarterly cash dividend paid in October. Shows an increase of. 2023. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to stockholders of record through January 2, 2024.

Mastercard today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 66 cents per share, an increase of 16 percent from the previous dividend of 57 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on February 9, 2024 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of January 9, 2024. The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to repurchase. Up to $11 billion of its Class A common stock. The new share repurchase program will become effective upon completion of the company’s previously announced $9 billion program. As of December 1, 2023, the company had approximately $3.5 billion remaining under the currently approved share repurchase program.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share payable on February 8, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 12 cents per share compared to the previous level of $1.35.

Other Top Dividends