Daily Bitcoin investors are up 40% in the last 2 years

Consistently, diligent Bitcoin (BTC) buyers who have invested for two years have significantly outperformed investors in other asset classes – despite entering the crypto market at the worst possible time.

As of Thursday, Bitcoin’s dollar cost averaging since November 10, 2021 has put buyers 40% in the green.

Dollar cost averaging (DCA) means continuously purchasing Bitcoin in equal amounts of fiat currency at regular time intervals (daily, weekly, etc.) regardless of the price of the asset.

This is a popular investment strategy for those who want to reduce the burden of timing volatile markets and intend to use BTC as a long-term savings vehicle.

According to dylan leclaire – Market Intelligence Expert for UTXO Management – ​​This strategy has not been that profitable for Tradefy investors. Diligent gold and SPX buyers have gained just 5% over the same period, while long-term US bondholders are down nearly 14% (excluding dividends).

November 10, 2021, was the day Bitcoin hit its all-time high of $69,000. Over the next 12 months, rising interest rates and contagion industry explosions caused its price to fall to $15,500 by November 2022.

Another year later, Bitcoin is back at $36,000 per coin – up 119% for anyone who bought in early 2023. Buying during the lows has more than offset last year’s dramatic losses for DCA investors.

Can DCA ever be wrong?

When Bitcoin traded at $30,000 in July, data from CryptoQuant showed that investors who initiated a DCA strategy at almost any time would have benefited, except for those who initiated purchases from June 2020 to September 2021.

To date, data from LeClair shows that this range of unprofitable entry points has narrowed even further. For example, those who bought DCA BTC early in April 2021 at its previous all-time high of $64,000 would still be up 27% today.

By comparison, Nasdaq investors would gain 13%, while gold buyers would gain only 6%. Bondholders would be even deeper in the red at -17%.

Ultimately, buyers launching their Bitcoin DCA on January 1, 2021 will have an 87% profit. The real price of Bitcoin has increased by 400% since that time.

