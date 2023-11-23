HANGZO, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solutions and services provider, unveiled the Dahua Wireless series in an online launch event. Featuring the Turret, Piku, Bullet and Hero series, this lineup is designed to provide smart and efficient security solutions for the day-to-day operations of small commercial establishments.

With the continuous advancement of technology and changes in consumer requirements, the security camera market is facing diverse demands. After a series of innovations and research, Dahua launched its wireless camera range adopting the latest wireless technology. This lineup is easy to operate with intelligent functions to provide security and convenience for a variety of small and medium-sized scenarios. (PRNewsPhoto/Dahua Technology)

With wireless and ‘plug-and-play’ features, these new products provide a user-friendly configuration that solves common monitoring challenges such as complex wiring and difficult debugging. In addition to security, some models integrate AI with accurate identification as well as real-time notifications, privacy modes, two-way conversations, and other functions to meet various business needs. Users can also remotely operate and manage the devices through the Dahua Mobile Security Monitoring (DMSS) application and Dahua Security System (DSS) software. These cameras not only serve as security guards, but also as convenient and efficient tools for smart business management, making them ideal for coffee shops, retail stores, supermarkets, and other small businesses.

Dahua Wireless Hero Series: Smart Shop Assistant

The Hero series cameras include the A1 and C1 models, which offer different aesthetics without compromising on key features:

360° monitoring without blind spots , The cameras can be controlled through the DMSS app to ensure that all corners of the site are fully monitored.

Focus on human goals , Human targets in the scene are detected and tracked; The movement path is provided for further analysis.

Privacy mode: The camera can be turned down through the DMSS app to effectively protect people’s privacy.

Communication anytime, anywhere: convenient for remote communication; Users can talk to people at the scene through the DMSS app at any time.

The Hero series also allows recording and playback in HD and delivers clear night-time images – up to a distance of 10 meters thanks to powerful IR illumination. Push notifications are also immediately sent to the user’s mobile phone through the app when an incident is detected.

An example application scenario of the Hero Series is at an independent coffee shop. When the shop is closed, the owner or manager can monitor the premises in real time by controlling the cameras through the app. During opening hours, all incidents are recorded and the store owner can use two-way audio to see what’s happening and talk to staff.

