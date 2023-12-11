Dad criticized after flight attendant spoon-feeds baby in business class

Michael Rutherford posted a video of a flight attendant spoon-feeding his son on a Singapore Airlines flight. Courtesy of Michael Rutherford/Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

A business class passenger posted a video of a flight attendant spoon-feeding her son.

Many people criticized Michael Rutherford for allowing his child to be spoon-fed.

Rutherford told BI that the flight attendant offered to feed his son.

Video of a Singapore Airlines flight attendant spoon-feeding a passenger’s baby has gone viral — and not everyone was happy about it.

Michael Rutherford, a Las Vegas entrepreneur, told Business Insider that the video was taken while he traveled in business class on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Dec. 4. He said he had traveled with a friend, his daughter. And his five year old son.

Rutherford shared a video on Instagram of a flight attendant spoon-feeding her son. At the time of writing the video has received nearly 432,000 likes.

In the video, a flight attendant dressed in SIA’s blue batik uniform was shown bowing to Rutherford’s son, who was sitting in business class. On one side, a flight attendant wearing sanitary gloves was shown picking up some food and feeding it to the boy.

“What would you do if this happened to you? We’re having the coolest flight ever and this just made it even better,” Rutherford wrote in the post. “It was amazing!!!!” Rutherford wrote in the text of the video.

Many praised the flight attendants for providing excellent service, but criticized Rutherford for allowing his son to be spoon-fed.

“Those flight attendants are amazing, their parents should feed them, flight attendants have a lot of work to do,” one user wrote. It got about 67,000 likes.

Another user wrote: “Excellent service but completely unnecessary. Parents should be ashamed of themselves.”

Another person commented: “Flight attendants are not baby sitters. They are there to protect the passengers.”

Others defended Rutherford and said his son deserved to enjoy flying.

One user commented, “How cute. She’d probably rather feed him than mess with feeding herself. Let her have her moment.”

“Little guy is living his best life! Congratulations to the amazing flight attendant!!” Another person wrote.

Rutherford told BI that the flight attendant had offered to spoon-feed her son and that she had not instructed him to do so.

“The flight attendant asked if she could help him and she was very kind to him, held his hand, talked to him and even fed him some food,” Rutherford said in an email.

He added, “He engaged her, talked to her, said thank you and the 13-second clip was just part of a 12-hour flight.”

An SIA spokesperson told BI in an email that the airline was “very pleased to see the warm service our cabin crew provided to Michael and his family.”

“Our cabin crew undergo extensive training to meet the needs of different customer groups, including children, the elderly and persons with mobility impairments,” the spokesperson said.

This isn’t the first time that families flying in premium cabins have divided people online. In September, Instagram users criticized Chris Hemsworth after he shared a video of his daughter flying first class with Emirates. In August, a traveling mother shared that she received looks of disapproval when she traveled in business class and left her daughter in economy class.

