PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Petr Pavel on Wednesday signed an economic package of dozens of measures introducing budget cuts and increased taxes to get the growing budget deficit under control.

Pavel’s signature was the last step before the government’s proposal – which was approved by parliament – ​​turned into law, under which Czechs would have to pay higher taxes on alcoholic beverages in a country famous for beer and the drug. Businesses will also pay more corporate taxes.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala had earlier said that austerity measures were necessary because debt was growing at an “alarming” pace.

Powell said that the current situation is unstable.

According to the government, the measures should reduce the budget deficit by 97 billion Czech crowns ($4.3 billion) next year and by 150 billion ($6.7 billion) for 2025.

As a result, the 3.5% GDP deficit expected this year should decline to 1.8% next year and 1.2% in 2025.

Corporation tax will rise two points to 21% while property tax for individuals will also increase, as will taxes on alcohol, tobacco and betting.

There will be two rates of value added tax, 12% and 21%, instead of the current three – 10%, 15% and 21%.

The 10% rate on medicines will increase to 12%, while people will have to pay 21% VAT on their favorite beer at the bar.

The package is a compromise reached by Fiala’s five-party ruling coalition, which took power after defeating populist Prime Minister Andrzej Babiš and his centrist ANO movement in the 2021 parliamentary election.

The opposition condemned the changes and said it planned to take the case to the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest judicial power, while labor unions called for a one-day protest and strike on Monday.

The Associated Press

