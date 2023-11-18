CZ, Buterin, and more: These are the hottest names in crypto (study)

The crypto sector is constantly evolving, with new ideas and projects emerging from time to time. The steady growth is attracting more people and, in turn, giving more influence to the top names in the industry.

Crypto tax software firm Coinledger has compiled a list of the most popular celebrities in the digital asset industry, using their respective social media followings as a benchmark. These names were derived from the list of the 30 most influential people in the crypto sector in 2023.

Most Popular Personalities in Crypto

According to a report by Coinledger cryptopotatoChangpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is one of the most popular personalities in the industry. CZ has a combined nine million social media followers on X and Instagram, with over 8.6 million of those coming from X.

Computer programmer and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is the second most famous figure in crypto, with 7.7 million followers on social media combined on X and Instagram. Buterin is also the most popular personality on Instagram, with 2.7 million followers on the platform and Ax has five million followers.

The third most popular celebrity is Jack Dorsey, founder and former CEO of X, who now owns financial services company Block. Dorsey’s 6.4 million followers have since deleted his Instagram account.

Dorsey is followed by Bitcoin proponent and co-founder of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, who is the fourth most popular personality with a combined social media following of more than 3.2 million. Notably, Saylor’s 3.1 million followers come from X.

Guilty SBF is in tenth place

Additionally, Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of investment management firm Ark Invest, is in fifth place with a combined similar following.

Palihapitiya is followed by Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz; Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of blockchain company Digital Currency Group; and Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange.

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, is ranked tenth with 1.9 million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

