Cybin’s Single Dose of Psilocybin Shows Fascinating Patient Results, Find Phase 2 Results – Cybin (AMEX:CYBN)

Psychedelics Company Cybin Inc. CYBN shared this Phase 2 Study Interim Results For its psilocybin analog CYB003 But Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) added to company start psychotherapy,

The new data meet the trial’s primary efficacy endpoint: faster, stronger, and There was a statistically significant reduction. The difference between the two groups is reportedly an unprecedented -14.08 points on the MADRS scale.

These results are quite relevant compared to a 2022 study that showed data from 232 industry studies of current standard-of-care antidepressants (SSRIs) submitted to the FDA, where the average improvement was 1.82 points versus placebo, yielding a benefit. Intermittent dosing (vs. daily) of CYB003 will be added.

Result

Of Total 21 participants, 53.3% showed a strong response; 20% were in Forgiveness three weeks after a single 12mg dose, versus 0% in the placebo group.

Symptom improvement peaked 10 days after dosing and persisted for another 11 days.

As far as safety and tolerability are concerned, the dose showed a favorable profile, with no serious adverse events.

The placebo response was relatively small, even more so than in other clinical trials assessing non-deuterated psilocybin (see cautious analysis by Psychedelic Alpha).

While deuteration may alter the kinetics of native psilocybin, CEO Doug Drysdale Cybin said at its investor conference that it aims to apply the process to psychedelic molecules “without affecting their underlying pharmacology.”

CYB003 has reportedly shown a rapid onset Psychedelic effects – approximately 15 minutes after dosage – In addition to a favorable safety profile, the duration of the overall effect lasts an average of less than two hours, with intense effects.

Cybin’s CMO Dr. Aamir Inamdar It added that, considering MDD frequently co-occurs in mental disorders such as anxiety and PTSD, the new data is also relevant as it points to the potential therapeutic efficacy of CYB003 for “a range of mental health conditions”. Is.

See also: Depression Relief: Boosting Potential Therapy with DMTs and SSRIs, Per Small Pharma Clinical Results

possibilities

Complete Phase 2 topline data is due within the last quarter of 2023, 12-week durability data is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, and the upcoming large multisite Phase 3 trial will be launched sometime in early 2024, following Phase 2. After the end meeting. FDA.

The company also expects to share topline Phase 1 data for its proprietary deuterated DMT compounds, CYB004 and SPL028, before the year ends with a view to initiating a Phase 2 study in participants with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in early 2024. Have – See the recent acquisition of Small Pharma. quarter. Dr. Inamdar reported that the GAD population would have 80% overlapping symptomatology to MDD patients.

The quarter will also host the CYB004 subcutaneous (SQ) formulation study and the SPL028 intramuscular (IM) trial.

market answer

As the Mets owner has shown, Cybin’s progress has not gone unnoticed by those investing in the psychedelics field. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Strong buying this September; Or, more recently, HC Wainwright’s The acquisition of shares was repeated, and the stock price increased on October 31 after the announced interim results – from $0.6 on Monday to around $0.65 early Tuesday and reaching $0.67 shortly thereafter.

As of Wednesday, November 1, the numbers appear to have readjusted with price changes between $0.57 and $0.61.

Photo: Benzinga Edited with photos by chrissmith12 and bru-no on Pixabay

Source: www.benzinga.com