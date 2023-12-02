Cybertruck's price tag gets mixed reviews

Auto expert Mike Caudill argues that Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck design will turn potential buyers away ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’

Reactions have been coming since Tesla released the price of Cybertruck.

The electric vehicle and clean energy company on Thursday revealed the cost of three versions of the Cybertruck after showcasing the vehicle and its features at a delivery event led by CEO Elon Musk. There are rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and “CyberBeast” versions.

Their estimated price tags of $60,990, $79,990 and $99,990, respectively, are posted on Tesla’s website.

anchor Security Last Change Change % TSLA Tesla Inc. 238.83 -1.25 -0.52%

For Daniel Ives, senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities, the announced Cybertruck costs were in line with his estimates, according to a research note Thursday.

Elon Musk’s social media comments provoke Tesla investor backlash

A Tesla Cybertruck at the Tesla Store in San Jose, California, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Wedbush notes, “Launching the Cybertruck is important to the broader Tesla growth story in the coming years and will also prove to skeptics that Musk can successfully extend the Tesla halo effect as the Tesla Halo Effect continues to grow over the coming years.” More consumers will move down the EV path in the U.S.”

“While the Cybertruck doesn’t significantly move the financial needle for Tesla in fiscal 2024, it does reflect the innovation and mind share lead that Tesla has built with many OEM competitors around the world that are still in neutral on the treadmill. “Stuck in.”

Ives estimated that about 2,000 to 3,000 Cybertrucks could be produced during the current quarter. The Wedbush senior analyst also suggested Tesla could build 10,000 in a quarter for the first time in the first six months of the year.

In a video In a posting on social media platform X, Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, said the Cybertruck is “20 to 25% higher than I expected” in terms of price.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the Philip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco on January 24, 2023. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“I think Tesla is doing the right thing by setting such a high price and the reason is they know they can’t produce a lot of these vehicles,” he said. “I suspect that in 2024 they will be able to produce 35,000, which is enough that if they got pre-orders of over a million… they could price it higher to gain margins on some vehicles Are able to deliver.”

Munster said Tesla would have to lower the price in the future, suggesting the company could do so “in a few years” after increasing production and efficiency.

“I think the Cybertruck still has the potential to become an important part of Tesla’s lineup for a long time and perhaps one of the top three vehicles in terms of units,” he said.

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries begin after long delay

The first deliveries of the Cybertruck come nearly four years after Tesla’s initial reveal of the electric pickup truck.

“There will be huge challenges in getting to mass production with the Cybertruck and then building a Cybertruck cash flow situation,” Musk said a few months ago.

“It’s absolutely normal when you’ve got a product with a lot of new technology or for a new vehicle program, but especially for a product as different and advanced as the Cybertruck. You’re going to have some problems in proportion to how much new things are involved.” You are trying to solve on a large scale. So, I just want to emphasize that,” he said. “I think it’s probably our best product yet.”

The Tesla corporate logo hangs in front of a store in Santa Monica on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images/Getty Images)

According to Musk’s previous comments, Tesla wants to build 200,000 Cybertrucks annually.

Tesla’s Elon Musk meets China’s XI, thanks them for EV industry

Tesla’s CEO said in October that the company expects total deliveries of its various vehicles to be around 1.8 million for the year.

In the third quarter, Tesla produced about 430,500 of its Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles. Total deliveries of those models were approximately 435,000.

The electric vehicle and clean energy company reported total vehicle production of 1.37 million last year and deliveries of 1.31 million, both representing double-digit-percentage increases compared to 2021.

Eric Revell contributed to this report.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com