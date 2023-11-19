Cybertruck Update: H2O Rain Testing, Fast 360° 4-Wheel Steering Turn, Giga Production in Texas – Tesla Oracle

Less than two weeks to go until the Cybertruck delivery event. And that doesn’t mean there’s nothing happening in the Tesla Cybertruck universe – of course, there is a lot.

In this post, we are going to share some of the important Cybertruck events, updates and videos that happened during the Cybertruck delivery events over the past few weeks.

Tesla is holding the Cybertruck event at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which is also the automaker’s global headquarters. The space at Giga Texas was not enough for the number of Tesla investors, influencers, and referral program award winners, so Tesla had to hold a random drawing to select attendees.

cybertruck rain test

Tesla is now testing the Cybertruck mostly in-house in Giga, Texas. Last week, Tesla conducted an H2O/water pressure test, also known as a rain test, on the Cybertruck.

Tesla has designed a container-like chamber to conduct rain tests on its vehicles. This container is kept in the open area outside the production buildings. As we can see in the picture below, a water tank and several pumps are attached to this artificial rain making container. It’s like a car wash but a little different.

We can also see a Cybertruck waiting to enter the ramp outside this rain-making device. Unfortunately, Giga Texas observers Joe Tegtmeyer were not able to record the Cybertruck entering the container.

According to Joe, this rain-making device has been in Giga Texas since the beginning of this year (2023). Tesla previously used this device to test the Model Y electric SUV for water/rain resistance.

The H2O/Rain test ensures the vehicle’s ability to prevent water ingress into the cabin, front and trunk of the vehicle during light to heavy rain or in off-road conditions where the vehicle is exposed to water splashes. Since delivery is so close, hopefully the Cybertruck will not fail this test.

The Tesla Cybertruck Giga is entering artificial rain-making equipment in Texas. Credit: Joe Tegtmeyer/YouTube (video below).

Video: Cybertruck H2O Leak Test, Big Manifold Assembly, 360° Turn, Giga Texas Update.

Cybertruck’s 360° turn

Before stopping for the rain test we see above, the Tesla Cybertruck did an impressive 360° turn. Although it’s not quite the same as the Rivian R1T tank turn, it’s still something Tesla can brag about – a wonder Cybertruck 4-wheel steering feature.

Four circles of water are formed as a Tesla Cybertruck makes a 360° turn on a wet surface before heading for an H2O leak test in Giga Texas on November 8, 2023. Credit: Joe Tegtmeyer/YouTube (video above).

We can see that the Cybertruck makes four complete circles when it takes a 360-degree turn on the wet surface of the Giga Texas parking lot. This is a timelapse video, so the Cybertruck took the turn in slower motion than in the video above.

According to the leaked Cybertruck specs, it is a 18.6 feet (223.2 inches) long pickup truck. The turning radius is also really impressive for such a large truck.

Tesla began development of 4-wheel Cybertruck steering in 2021 after GMC announced Crab Mode for the then-upcoming Hummer EV pickup.

cybertruck production status

Tesla is currently ramping up Cybertruck production in Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk may release the actual number of Cybertrucks to be produced at a Tesla factory during a delivery event later this month.

However, last week, a large number of Cybertruck underbody castings and door panels were spotted in Giga Texas. I counted the rows and columns of castings and there are apparently 78 (which are visible in the aerial photos by Joe Tegtmeyer).

Elon Musk discussed Cybertruck production challenges during his Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings call opening remarks. He said it would probably take 12 -18 months to get Cybertruck production up to a significant level. Till then we should keep our expectations low.

Cybertruck Casting in Giga Texas Today! All the Friday castings are over, but a big new batch goes into effect today! pic.twitter.com/vcgUUAAxae – Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🏼 (@JoeTegtmeyer) 13 November 2023

More Cybertrucks spotted in Giga Texas. Possibly they have become dirty with mud after off-road testing.

Source: www.teslaoracle.com