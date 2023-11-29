Cybertruck made a mark but missed its moment

It seems like it’s been a thousand years since Tesla first introduced the Cybertruck, but it’s actually only been about a thousand days. Still, that’s a long time in the auto world, and to say that people are getting nervous waiting would be an understatement.

Making its way through a global pandemic, a presidential election, two ongoing wars, and many other terrible things that have happened over the past four years, the Cybertruck certainly took its time getting here. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and his emergence as someone who “has particularly bad opinions about Jews” also happened within this time and are sure to overshadow the Cybertruck’s big moment.

Tesla faces a very different world than it did in 2019

Now, with the first few Cybertrucks finally set to reach a handful of customers this week, Tesla faces a very different world than it did in 2019 — a world of shrinking profit margins, rising interest rates, declining market share and losses. Investors believe Tesla is ready to take over the world.

Musk’s recent scandals have metastasized and redrawn themselves to the point where he has become an incorrigible rat king of bad news that most people would prefer to ignore. If Tesla thinks the Cybertruck will help change things, it’s probably wrong.

When it was first announced, there were no electric trucks on the market. Now, there are at least three… and more on the way. The Cybertruck comes at a time when the EV market is cooling, as early adopters give way to bargain hunters who are coming up empty. Experts say we really need to drive mass-market adoption of EVs that are affordable and practical. The Cybertruck is neither. It stands proudly in contrast to the market needs. Tesla fans are convinced that it will change the industry forever.

But it’s been over four years, so let’s revisit the history of the world’s strangest and possibly most difficult truck to build. Put some CyberBear in your Cyberstein, put on your Cyber ​​Backpack, and get ready for some Cybertruck 101.

What is Cybertruck?

In case you’ve been in a coma for the past four years (and honestly, I envy you), the Cybertruck was first introduced in November 2019 at a lavish event at Tesla’s design studio in California. It was only the sixth vehicle introduced by Tesla, and was to mark the company’s first attempt to capture the large-volume, highly lucrative truck market.

But Musk had no interest in turning the hugely successful Model 3 into a truck. Instead, he wanted something directly blade Runner, Result? Angular, dystopian, impractical, and depending on who you ask, kind of goofy-looking. The stainless steel body will resist every scratch and fingerprint. The misaligned panel was familiar to anyone who has owned a Tesla. The bed of the truck could not even hold that much stuff. And the windshield wipers… well, let’s just say it won’t wipe much.

Going back and reading our coverage of the actual Cybertruck reveal is a reminder of how sometimes the first reaction is the most telling. As our then-transport reporter Sean O’Kane wrote (emphasis mine):

Musk told everyone for months that Tesla’s first electric pickup truck would look like this blade Runner, And yet, for a brief moment after the truck appeared on stage, the entire room – filled with Tesla customers and fans from around the world – went almost silent in disbelief. As he explained the specs and features of the truck I was like “What the fuck?” Like heard some soft sounds. Before the hooting and hollering begins again. It was as if those in the room were expecting a different kind of magic trick, where Musk would laugh shyly before showing off a real Tesla pickup truck that would still eat Ford F-150s for breakfast but look a little less exotic. . (This sentiment was only multiplied when Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen broke the truck’s windows while trying to demonstrate durability.)

Still, it’s different, and different can be interesting. You can’t deny that the Cybertruck holds a certain appeal, whether as an object of desire or an object of ridicule. People are coming to Tesla showroom to see the preproduction model. Social platforms are working together with the “Load This Truck” video. People want to take selfies with Cybertruck. But do they want trucks at all?

Spectacle does not necessarily translate into sales. Ed Niedermeyer, author Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motorsdismissed the Cybertruck as a “meme” vehicle in a recent episode of his podcast, autocast, His co-host Alex Roy predicted it would be a big win for Tesla. The truth may lie somewhere in between. Much will depend on Tesla’s ability to convert its millions of reservation holders into actual owners.

how much will it cost?

We still don’t know. In 2019, Tesla said it would make three versions of the Cybertruck:

Single motor rear-wheel drive with 250 miles of range, 7,500-pound towing capacity and zero to 60 mph in less than 6.5 seconds for $39,900

$49,900 with 300 miles of range, 10,000-pound towing capacity, and dual-motor all-wheel drive from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds.

Triple motor all-wheel drive with 500 miles of range, 14,000-pound towing capacity, and zero to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds for $69,900.

These were the prices of 2019. If the company announces new prices on November 30, they will definitely be higher. For example, the single-motor version is predicted to have a retail price of more than $50,000, while the tri-motor version will likely cost more than $80,000. Tesla has cut prices on its Model 3 and Y vehicles last year, but the Cybertruck seems destined for the premium category. And it can determine whether it is a truck for the common people or a plaything for the rich.

Production was originally scheduled to begin in late 2021. But as of August 2021, the company announced a delay to 2022 – and then “hopefully” to later 2023. Meanwhile, competitors like Ford and Rivian have launched electric pickups of their own, with Ford saying it plans to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings this year.

“An Angry Triangle”

Finding a measured opinion on the Cybertruck is a ridiculous thing. This is a truck that ignites people’s passion. You either love it or you hate it. There is no one in between.

Car designers interviewed business Insider It is called “crude” or a “child’s toy”. Others were less charitable. Car designer Adrian Clark described the Cybertruck as “a low polygon joke that exists only in the fever dreams of Tesla fans standing high over the smell of Elon Musk’s flatulence.” Others criticized it for being an “angry triangle”.

Giorgetto Giugiaro, the renowned car designer behind the Lotus Esprit, the BMW M1 and most notably the DeLorean DMC-12, tells NPR That he doesn’t want to judge the Cybertruck as “beautiful or ugly”. It definitely has its fans who want a vehicle that stands out.”

But panel imperfections aside, production-ready versions of the Cybertruck are not without their defenders. The AutopianDave Tracy saw a version in a Tesla showroom and came away impressed, calling it better than the prototypes that were attracting the most ire and “badassery”.

It was the matte black version that Franz von Holzhausen drove at the recent Malibu Cars and Coffee event that caused the most outrage. Panel flaws were particularly glaring, while other aspects appeared clumsy and poorly thought out. Car journalist Daniel Golson, who saw it in person, was astounded in his report Jalopnik,

I’ve used nearly hundreds of prototype cars in my career, ranging from early test mules to near-production prototypes, and I’ve never seen an automaker proudly offer something of such poor quality, Especially not this late in the development.

Much has been written about the use of stainless steel for exteriors as the main source of production delays. Steel is incredibly difficult to bend and manipulate, which complicates Tesla’s ability to shape it into body panels that line up correctly and don’t cause large gaps. It is also almost impossible to flatten and has a tendency to spring back into its curved form. This is the reason why it is rarely used in vehicle manufacturing. It is very hard, very expensive, and very heavy compared to other, more traditional materials.

Musk’s demand for a bulletproof exterior led Tesla to seek thicker steel than typically used in the auto industry. Accordingly, it became more difficult to make, leading to most production disasters. wall street journal,

Musk himself has been candid in his characterization of the Cybertruck. In an internal memo reported by CNBC over the summer, he said the truck would be a major manufacturing challenge for Tesla. He also said he was concerned about “accuracy” in the construction of the truck as its “straight edges” meant variations stood out “like a sore thumb”.

“We dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” Musk said later in an earnings call. “Cybertruck is one of those special products that comes around only once in a long time. And specialty products that come along once in a long time are incredibly difficult to bring to market to reach volume, to prosper.

Tesla’s future won’t depend on Cybertruck

Martin Wiecha, Tesla head of investor relations, tweeted recently That Tesla is “between two major growth waves.” The first wave began with the release of the Model 3 in 2017 and continues with the Model Y in 2020. The next one “will be powered by a next-generation vehicle,” Wiecha said.

The Cybertruck doesn’t figure into that calculation because Tesla isn’t expected to make that high of a number, at least not at first. In that “we dug our own grave” earnings call, Musk also said he wanted to “control expectations” for the truck, saying the company faces “huge challenges” in ramping up production and becoming cash flow positive. May have to face. He said Tesla is targeting an annual run rate (the number of vehicles it plans to make in a year) of 250,000 for the Cybertruck, but it’s unlikely to hit that output until 2025 at the earliest.

The Cybertruck arrives at an uncertain time for Tesla. The company’s once-stunning sales growth has slowed as it deals with stiff competition in the EV sector. Some investors are counting on the truck to spark renewed interest in Tesla, especially at a time when Musk’s online shenanigans are taking a toll on the brand’s reputation.

A successful Cybertruck launch “will prove to doubters that Musk can successfully extend the Tesla halo effect as more consumers move down the EV path in the coming years,” Wedbush’s Dan Ives said in a recent research note.

Not everyone agrees. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said Tesla would be better off discontinuing the Cybertruck to get its numbers back up. “Although it’s unlikely a few days before first delivery, the cancellation of the Cybertruck would probably be positive for shares,” Houchois wrote last week. “With 2024 already a lost year for growth, this will help Tesla refocus on the edge it built on simplicity, scale, and speed.”

And Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas said Tesla should focus on new software products it can license to other automakers, such as full self-driving, which it will showcase as part of its Cybertruck delivery event. Projected to lose “beta” status.

no one asked for this

I’ve been covering Tesla for a long time, and I’ve learned to never bet against Musk’s ability to pull a rabbit out of the hat. That said, a stainless steel electric truck that pushes manufacturing standards and destroys customer expectations of what a truck should look like was always going to be a tall order.

There have been bad looking trucks before. Arguably, the current design trend of huge trucks with extremely long, flat front ends is extremely poor – and not just for pedestrians, who are more likely to be crushed beneath the tires.

In the long history of trucks – from the 1925 Model T Roadster to today’s hulking, flat-nosed behemoths – it’s fair to assume that we haven’t seen anything remotely like the Tesla Cybertruck. Nobody was asking for it, and yet, this week, 10 people are reportedly going to receive the first Cybertruck.

A big day for everyone who cares about the Cybertruck.

