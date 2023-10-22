Cybertruck, Ford and GM EV pickups: dug graves and unrealistic expectations - Autoblog

Add Tesla (TSLA) to the list of automakers putting the brakes on the prospects for electric pickup trucks.

“We dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Wednesday night. “Special products that come out once in a long time are incredibly difficult to bring to market, reach volume, prosper. This is fundamental to the nature of innovation.”

Despite the company eventually revealing a November 30 delivery date for the Cybertruck for at least some select customers, it warned of “huge challenges” in scaling up production of the Cybertruck and said mass production of 250,000 units by 2025. Production cannot be done.

While Tesla and Musk are confident about the demand story for the Cybertruck, it seems that is not the case with other EV pickups currently on the market.

‘Demand for EV is growing’

Take Ford’s (f) F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

The Lightning has been well received as a product, though not without some challenges, including a battery failure that affected production earlier this year and other teething troubles. While the truck sold well after its release last year, sales have been challenged recently. Ford reported third-quarter Lightning sales fell 46% year over year to 3,503 vehicles.

This led Ford to temporarily cut production at its F-150 Lightning electric pickup plant in Detroit. Although Ford did not indicate that demand was a problem, the Wall Street Journal reported a United Auto Workers (UAW) official associated with the Lightning Rouge Assembly Plant claimed that “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out That our sales have been hit by lightning.”

Cost may be the biggest issue for Ford at this time. “Consumers may be hesitant to pay 24% more for EV pickup [versus a gas-powered truck] which may cause [automakers] “Rethink their EV pickup strategy until they can make them more cost competitive,” Kevin Roberts, CEO of online car shopping site CarGurus, told Yahoo Finance. Roberts noted that the average new listing price of an F-150 Lightning on CarGurus (CARG) in late September was about $76,000, while a regular gas-powered F-150 was about $61,000.

Ford’s crosstown rival GM (GM) is also hearing rumors of declining demand for EV pickups. GM said it would delay the conversion of its Orion assembly plant in Michigan, which was to be repurposed for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups, and scale back production to “better manage capital investments.” Will be extended till the end of 2025. Keeping pace with emerging EV demand.”

“Growing demand for EVs” is the key phrase here, as GM recently began deliveries of its Silverado EV work truck to commercial customers.

“Brands like Chevrolet, Ford and GMC have estimated what percentage of their future truck sales will be electric trucks. It is clear that these assumptions were unrealistic based on current and near-term demand for these models,” iSeeCars analyst and longtime industry watcher Carl Brauer told Yahoo Finance.

Brauer said electric trucks cost more than standard EVs and require even larger dedicated space to store and charge. “Now roll in their compromised real-world functionality, along with shorter ranges even before you add passengers, payload or trailer, and your potential buyers become significantly rarer than tractional trucks,” he said.

Ford recently addressed pricing concerns with a new incentive in the form of a $7,500 cash rebate for certain trim levels of the Lightning. Since Ford is already spending billions on its EV efforts, such a price cut would further erode Ford’s already negative margins for EVs.

Rivian factors, and lifestyle buyers

All is not lost for the EV pickup sector if lifestyle trucks like the Rivian (RIVN) R1T pickup are anything to go by.

Rivian has seen an uptick in deliveries recently with its pickup and newly released R1S SUV, even though it has raised prices after selling out of its initial cheap orders. Rivian delivered 15,564 vehicles in the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates and up 23% from the second quarter. Rivian also reaffirmed its 52,000 unit 2023 production target as it tries to meet demand for its trucks.

Rivian never tried to address the work truck market like Ford and GM; Rivian targeted coastal and higher-income buyers who were more interested in recreational activities. Although Rivian is far from profitable, it is cutting costs and predicts gross profits by 2024.

Brauer says Rivian’s success reflects the difference in market appetite between electric SUVs and adventure pickups and electric work trucks. “The overwhelming majority of truck buyers purchase their vehicles to meet real-world demands that no other vehicle can meet. It appears that electric trucks are not yet able to meet those needs.

“Tesla’s customer profile is all about early adoption, ensuring early enthusiasm for its first truck. But…Tesla buyers are not truck buyers by nature. And truck buyers, as we now know, are not electric vehicle buyers by nature. After the initial rush, Cybertruck sales will be like Model S and Model X sales – a fraction of Tesla’s total volume.’

While Ford and GM want to invest in their EV future and try to cater to both professional and recreational electric truck buyers, they have other problems that could curtail ambitious EV plans. GM, Ford and Stellantis are still embroiled in bitter UAW contract negotiations.

“Because of the uncertainty regarding the UAW strike and the potential cost of the next labor contract, [GM, Ford, and Stellantis] Efforts are being made to keep a close eye on expenses until a new contract is agreed upon,” said CarGurus’s Roberts.

One company that is targeting that adventure and recreational user, and doesn’t have a UAW contract overhang, is the aforementioned Tesla. And that could help it take the lead in the EV pickup wars.

“The elephant in the room is the coming Cybertruck,” Roberts said. “If it’s a hit we’ll probably see OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] Be more aggressive with launches.

iSeeCars’ Brauer predicts a large initial response to the Cybertruck, but mass adoption is unlikely.

Tesla and its longtime rivals Ford and GM may be hoping that truck buyers will eventually adopt EV pickups as prices drop and charging infrastructure improves. This cannot come soon enough as precious capital is allocated to products that consumers want now or at least in the near future.

