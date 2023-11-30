‘Cyberpunk 2077’ has a surprise 2.1 patch post-Phantom Liberty

cyberpunk 2077 CDPR

While CDPR said they have made major updates to Cyberpunk 2077 after the 2.0 changes and Phantom Liberty, I think they didn’t say they were done. Any Updates. Gotta earn a Best Ongoing Game nomination, right?

In a surprising move, a group of CDPR people have been tweeting That tomorrow a surprise 2.1 patch will be revealed on a stream, and it will be more than just bug fixes or they wouldn’t have a stream for it. The fact that it’s actually 2.1 and not like 2.0.0.3 or something indicates to me that it may be quite significant. We’ve seen full point number patches add in some meaningful additions in the 1.0 era, so I’m curious what we’ll see here.

One indicator we have about what’s to come is that the pending stream tweet says it will be “new and highly anticipated gameplay elements.” At this point I’m not exactly sure what that means, given that I feel like Phantom Liberty and 2.0 are practically all fans’ hopes and dreams coming true, but I mean, I’m all for ideas. I am open to. Which gameplay elements are still missing? Romance worthy Takamura? Anyway, we’ll find out during the stream which is tomorrow, December 1st at 4pm CET.

CDPR just reported that Phantom Liberty had sold 4.3 million copies with a nearly 20% attach rate for the three-year-old game. It led them to a record Q3, and they say it reaffirmed their commitment to developing IP, including an announced live-action project to join the animated Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and a full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

But no, there won’t be any other DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 that would have been as well received as Phantom Liberty, and even if that was the original plan for 2077, they wouldn’t have had to spend two years just fixing the base game. . Instead, most of CDPR is moving on to work on the next Witcher game, but Cyberpunk is believed to be developing in an overlapping fashion in the future. I’m skeptical about how this will work, given the enormity of both the series and the rising dollar and labor costs of giant AAA games, but we’ll see. At least that’s the plan.

I’ll be looking forward to whatever is announced in the 2.1 patch tomorrow, as even after the release of Phantom Liberty I still have a few characters that are not completely 100%-ed, including my most recent Melle V. also includes. And 2.1 patch could mean 2.2 patch, 2.3 patch, etc. But not 3.0, that I can understand.

