Cyber ​​security experts say 'Q-Day' could come by 2025

“Q-Day” is the time when quantum computers will be able to crack the codes protecting our digital data.

Quantum computers can perform calculations impossible on regular computers.

Experts say we could reach “Q Day” as soon as 2025.

There may come a day when super-powered machines, known as quantum computers, will be able to crack the code Keep our digital data safe , This includes the codes that encrypt data on our public networks and protect information in places like banks, government agencies, and major companies.

This is known as “Q-Day”. This would be a major turning point for how the world thinks about digital privacy, as it could put confidential information at risk of being exposed.

Cybersecurity experts are unanimous on when this day will come. Some researchers estimate that “Q-Day” will arrive sometime in the middle of the century, According to Reuters , Others think it’s coming too soon.

According to Reuters, Tilo Kunz, executive vice president of Canadian cybersecurity firm QuantumDefen5e, told U.S. Defense Department officials that “Q-Day” could come as early as 2025.

quantum computer are much more powerful than regular computers because they rely on the properties of subatomic particles to do some serious number-crunching. They can perform calculations that would not be possible on today’s computers and process information at extremely high speeds.

A major issue right now is the key The processing units of a quantum computer, known as qubits ,are not stable long enough to decrypt large amounts of data. So today’s quantum computers are still quite small and have limited processing power.

Michael Biercuk, founder and CEO of quantum tech company Q-CTRL, told Reuters, however, that when the technology gets there, “it is likely to be as transformative in the 21st century as the use of electricity as a resource was in the 19th century.” Was.”

That’s why global superpowers like the United States and China are investing a lot of money in quantum research ahead of Q-Day. North America is widely seen as a leader in quantum computing development, with companies such as IBM, Amazon, Intel, Google and others building quantum processors. In 2022, the United States invested $1.8 billion in quantum research, while Canada invested an additional $100 million, according to estimate from consulting firm McKinsey & Company ,

But China is also not lagging behind and is investing money in research at an astonishing rate. China has announced a total investment of more than $15 billion in quantum computing, McKinsey said, meaning it is “the highest in the world.”

No one can guess which country will reach there first. But whatever it does could have far-reaching implications for global security.

