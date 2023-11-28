Buyers are making a list – and checking it twice for the best possible deals.

Consumers spent $12.4 billion online on Cyber ​​Monday, a 9.6% increase from last year, according to data from Adobe Analytics on e-commerce. As people looked to cash in on last-minute deals between 10 and 11 p.m. Eastern time, $15.7 million was spent every minute.

This comes after Black Friday brought in a record-breaking $9.8 billion, up 7.5% from a year ago, while $10.3 billion was spent the following weekend.

The total for Cyber ​​Week – the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday – was $38 billion, up 7.8% year-over-year. With consumers reducing spending amid rising interest rates, declining savings, returning student loan payments and credit card debt, retailers’ plan to emphasize discounts may have worked.

“Prices are coming down and then we’re also seeing discounts on top of that,” Patrick Brown, Adobe VP of Growth and Insights, said on Yahoo Finance Live. These two factors combined to create a “huge surge in demand”.

“Consumers feel like they got a better deal,” he said.

Discretionary categories, many of which were hit by the slowdown in spending, got the biggest boost on Monday. These include apparel, which saw online sales increase by 189% compared to October 2023, followed by appliances, toys, furniture, electronics, jewelery and sporting goods.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 27: An Amazon driver works to deliver packages in a residential neighborhood on Cyber ​​Monday in Lakewood, Colorado on November 27, 2023. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

According to Rakuten, a shopping platform that offers cashback to online shoppers, people visit sites more often to check for discounts. Marketplaces like Walmart (WMT) and eBay (EBAY) saw the biggest increases in online traffic, followed by home and garden sites, business and office supplies, pet products, among others.

While e-commerce is on the rise — Shopify reported that its online merchants made a record $9.3 billion over the Black Friday to Cyber ​​Monday weekend, a 24% increase compared to 2022 — Black Friday isn’t the door buster it’s cracked up to be. Used to be earlier. According to RetailNext, traffic in stores on Friday was up only 2% compared to last year, with beauty and jewelry brands driving the most traffic.

As a sign of the times, shoppers spent $940 million in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) deals on Cyber ​​Monday, up 42.5% from last year.

Shares of Affirm (AFRM) closed nearly 12% higher on Monday, while Klarna shared with Yahoo Finance that on Black Friday alone, the company saw a nearly 30% increase in orders compared to last year.

The items consumers used most frequently included food mixers and processors, TVs, soundbars and home entertainment, coffee makers and other discretionary items.

winners of cyber five

Since retailers offer big discounts, they also have to keep margins in mind.

“What is the right price, when do we start our promotions and what labor do we need to do to make sure we don’t fall into that bad experience that people notice when they go into stores,” said the Accenture global retail practice head. Jill Puleri Standish said about the mentality of retailers.

Shoppers are seen at an Abercrombie & Fitch store during “Black Friday,” the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, in New York on November 24, 2023. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura/AFP) (Photo by Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images) (Yuki Iwamura via Getty Images)

According to a note from Jefferies to its clients, early winners of the shopping bonus include Abercrombie & Fitch.

The brand managed to pull back last year’s 30% discount to 25% this year. According to Jefferies, the company is “well positioned to deliver strong margin growth and finish the year strong.”

However, Jefferies said footwear and apparel companies generally remain under pressure.

Beauty and skin care are also on the rise as shoppers look for affordable, feel-good items. Piper Sandler said it will continue to favor ELF and COTY, “both of which have proven to be outperformers in the beauty/consumer space.”

Now all eyes are on the next 32 day period, as Christmas falls on Monday this year. Dana Telsey, CEO of Telsey Advisory Group, said in a note to clients that historically this has meant “a deep lull” between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and “more last-minute shopping given the entire weekend before December 25.” .

Kelsey Jones, retail strategist at SAP Amarsys, told Yahoo Finance Live that shoppers typically wait until about 18 days to two weeks before Christmas to start panic buying or receive their gifts during the day.

Jones expects some discounts to continue to be “missed” this weekend as it gets deeper into the holiday season.

Brooke DePalma is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @Brookdipalma Or email him at [email protected].

Source: finance.yahoo.com