Cyber ​​Monday, Black Friday spending: The state of the consumer

According to Adobe (ADBE), Cyber ​​Monday online spending could exceed $12 billion, the largest U.S. e-commerce shopping day ever. Meanwhile, holiday shoppers spent a total of $10.3 billion over Cyber ​​Weekend, according to Adobe Analytics. Yahoo Finance spoke to experts to understand the consumer situation regarding the retail industry, entertainment, and everything else investors need to know.

Yahoo Finance senior reporter Brooke DePalma discusses some of the record numbers this holiday season and what consumers need to watch for in terms of sales. “This 32-day window really gives buyers a longer timeframe to make their purchases, and again, they’re waiting for the right price,” DePalma said.

Adobe VP of Growth and Insights Patrick Brown explains the widespread discounts and increased use of buy now, pay later flexible services this holiday season. “People are seeing bigger discounts, they’re taking advantage of credit in different ways to defer payments so they can take advantage of some of the good deals they’re seeing,” Brown explained.

Kelsey Jones, head of global product marketing at SAP Emarsys, says that “retailers are launching their own campaigns this year more than ever before,” which is “really creating a huge opportunity for retailers.” “This gives them the opportunity to not only find new customers with the right discounts and the right offers, but also to expand them to loyal customers as we head into the holiday season and the new year,” Jones said.

Gitesh Pandya, Founder and Editor, Box Office Guru breaks down yet another disappointing performance at the holiday box office. Disney (DIS) Desire Ridley Scott’s historical biopic beats napoleonJointly released through Columbia Pictures (SONY) and AppleTV+ (AAPL) as well as Lionsgate (LGF-A). The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, “The good news is that this is the first time that the top ten has crossed the $100 million mark over Thanksgiving weekend since 2019,” Pandya said.

Yahoo Finance senior reporter Alexandra Canal expressed some optimism about the holiday box office numbers. Canales said, “Consistently we’ve seen weekend grosses of $250 million or more, and we haven’t seen that since 2019…(hunger games) the prequel performed very well, earning $42 million, followed by Napoleon, At $32.5 million, it was a surprise from Apple and Sony. “Maybe this is a good encouraging sign moving forward.”

Source: finance.yahoo.com