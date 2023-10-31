Cyber ​​consolidation: CellPoint closes Osirium acquisition as proofpoint to buy Tessien - SiliconANGLE

In a sign of increasing consolidation in the cybersecurity market, SailPoint Technologies Inc. today closed the acquisition of endpoint management, access management and process automation company Osirium Ltd. and Proofpoint announced a deal to acquire enterprise security firm Tessian Ltd.

The acquisition of Osirium by SailPoint was announced in August, with SailPoint reportedly paying $8.3 million for the company. Founded in 2008 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, Osirium provides cybersecurity solutions for privileged access management, privileged endpoint management and information technology process automation.

Osirium’s PAM solution provides visibility and control over privileged accounts, the accounts that are most targeted by attackers. The solution connects IT administrators to the system and keeps a full access audit trail of their sessions, helping to prevent unauthorized access to privileged accounts and detect and respond to any suspicious activity.

Osirium’s PEM solution provides a secure way to manage privileged accounts on Windows desktops. This solution helps users reduce the risk of ransomware and other attacks by eliminating the need to store privileged passwords on their local machines.

For CellPoint, it is said that the acquisition will advance the company’s vision of unifying visibility, oversight and security into one solution across all types of access, both routine and highly sensitive.

“With Osirium, we will provide a holistic view of routine and sensitive access for our customers, versus having to sort through multiple systems to piece together a singular view of all access types across their organization at any time.” will be required,” Grady Summers, executive vice president of product at CellPoint, said in a statement. “This will provide tremendous clarity and real-time control for organizations over what and how all their identities are accessing data and applications.”

As SailPoint’s acquisition of Osirium closed, Proofpoint announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Tessian for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 2013, Tessian bills itself as a pioneer of a new approach to cybersecurity with “Human Layer Security,” which recognizes that some type of human error causes the majority of data breaches. The company’s platform, powered by machine learning, provides visibility into human security risks, automatically preventing security threats while leading employees toward safer email behavior through in-the-moment security training.

Tession’s platform uses behavioral intelligence models tailored to individual employees by analyzing online communication patterns and behavior. Machine learning models automatically detect security threats and prevent them from turning into breaches by informing employees about the risk. It is said that these alerts help employees improve their security behavior.

“Our long-term vision of securing the human layer has been the driving force behind our innovative platform offering inbound email security as well as outbound data loss prevention,” Tession chief executive Tim Sadler said in a statement. “By joining forces with Proofpoint, we can empower organizations to further improve their email security posture, reduce the risk of data breaches, and lighten the workload on their security teams.”

Coming into its acquisition, Tession had raised about $132.7 million from investors including Okta Ventures LLC, Citi Ventures LLC, Sozo Ventures LLC, March Capital Partners LP, Balderton Capital LLP, Latitude Venture Partners LLC, Sequoia Capital LP and Schroder Advec AG . Tessian’s solutions are expected to become part of Proofpoint’s offering upon closing of the acquisition.

Photo: Tessien

Your support vote is important to us and helps us keep the content free.

The one-click below supports our mission to provide free, in-depth and relevant content.

Join our community on YouTube

Join a community that includes more than 15,000 #CubeAlumni experts, including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and many other luminaries and experts.

“theCUBE is an important partner for the industry. You guys are really a part of our events and we really appreciate you coming and I know people also appreciate the content you create” – Andy Jesse

Thank you

Source: siliconangle.com