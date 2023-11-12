Cyber ​​attack keeps Australian ports offline as containers pile up

(Bloomberg) — Australia is assessing the logistical impact of a cyberattack that has disabled some of its largest ports since Friday and said the disruptions will last for several days, a mass shutdown that could lead to disruptions across the country and globally. But there is a danger of the supply chain being disrupted.

DP World Plc said on Sunday it had made “significant progress” in reestablishing freight operations after a hack restricted access to the country’s four largest ports. According to the government, its IT systems are still cut off from the internet after the hack was discovered on Friday, severely affecting operations.

DP World Australia has not received a ransom demand, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing company executive Nikolaj Noyce, who oversees its Oceania business. The newspaper quoted him as saying that it was not known which organization was responsible for the attack or where the hackers were from.

Darren Goldie, the government’s national cyber security coordinator, said, “While I understand there is interest in determining who may be responsible for a cyber incident, our primary focus at this time is resolving the incident and helping DP World restore their operations. “is focused on providing support to and resuming cargo shipments.” Written on X. “We are continuing to develop our understanding of the flow of impacts on Australia’s logistics system.”

DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, is the latest victim in a series of devastating, high-profile cyber attacks globally this year. Last week, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. — the world’s largest lender by assets — was the victim of a ransomware attack that stopped some Treasury market trades from clearing and forced brokers to retry transactions. Was forced to.

Ransomware hackers install malware on their victims’ systems and hold them hostage until they receive payment. It was not immediately clear whether ransomware was behind the attack on DP World, one of the world’s largest facilitators of global trade.

Disruption at ports in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle threatened to overwhelm supply chains that were already working to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The attack comes at a time when DP World’s operations are embroiled in an ongoing strike by the Maritime Union of Australia over pay and better working conditions.

DP World handles approximately 40% of the freight moving in and out of Australia and “This incident is a reminder of the serious threat that cyber attacks pose to our country and the critical infrastructure on which we all rely ,” said Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neill. Wrote in the post on X. Officials are “working to ensure that our ports and transportation networks continue to operate while DP World resolves the incident,” she said.

The Australian Financial Review said about 30,000 containers of goods were stranded as they moved in and out of DP World terminals. It said ships can still load or unload containers but trucks cannot go into terminals to pick up or unload their shipments because the systems are offline.

“DP World today advised the Australian government that the time frame for the disruptions to continue may be several days rather than weeks,” Goldie said on Sunday.

Goldie said, police are still investigating the cyber attack. DP World Australia is working to assess whether any personal information was affected, and has taken “proactive steps” to involve the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. The operator said it is cooperating with cybersecurity experts.

“The main point of investigation in this ongoing investigation is the nature of data access and the data breach,” the company said in a statement on Sunday. “DP World Australia appreciates that this development may cause concern to some stakeholders.”

DP World Australia said its top priority is the safe and secure resumption of terminal operations. Company teams are testing key systems that are critical to resuming normal operations and regular freight traffic, it said, adding that it would provide an update once the phase is completed.

To facilitate the flow of some freight, the company “has activated its robust business continuity plan and is collaborating with industry partners, including other ports and terminal operators,” it said. “DP World Australia is working closely with government and private sector stakeholders to identify and recover sensitive inbound freight.”

This is not the first time that hackers have targeted major ports. In July, Japan’s largest sea port was targeted by the notorious hacking gang Lockbit, a ransomware group with Russian ties that was also behind this week’s ICBC attack. A month ago, several Dutch ports, including Amsterdam and Groningen, suffered distributed-denial-of-service attacks, known as DDoS.

In 2021, a South African port and rail company suffered a ransomware attack, forcing it to declare force majeure at container terminals and switch to manual processing of cargo.

