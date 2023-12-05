CVS will change the way prescription drugs are priced

New York CNN –

CVS is reforming the way it reimburses its pharmacies for prescription drugs, a move that could change how much consumers pay for their prescription drugs.

The company said in an announcement Tuesday that its new pharmacy reimbursement model will bring greater transparency and simplicity to its drug pricing system.

Currently, the prices customers pay for drugs and the payments they receive to pharmacies are largely determined by middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, who negotiate rebates from drug manufacturers to insurers. . These complex reimbursement formulas are not based directly on how much it costs pharmacies to purchase specific drugs.

The new approach, called CVS CostAdvantage, will use a simple formula that includes the cost of the drug, a set markup and fees to determine the drug’s price, and reimburse pharmacy benefit managers. It is expected to launch for commercial payers in 2025. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report this news.

The move could change prescription drug prices for some patients, although it would not necessarily reduce the cost of all drugs. CVS officials said the cost of some drugs may decrease, while the price of others may increase. He said prescription costs for consumers, employers and health insurers should decline more than increase.

“We are leading the way with an approach that will transform the way we compensate our retail pharmacies by implementing a more transparent and sustainable model that transforms pharmacy reimbursement into our “Aligns with the quality services provided by.” CVS Health officials said in a statement. “It provides our [pharmacy benefit managers] And it’s a fundamental step toward greater pricing clarity for consumers and for payer customers.”

This announcement is the latest in a series of changes that are impacting the prescription drug pricing model.

The high cost of prescription drugs is one of Americans’ biggest health care headaches, and the lack of transparency about how prices are set has been the focus of many players, including Congress, which has been pushing for more light on the process. Considering bills. ,

CVS Caremark’s business suffered a significant blow over the summer when Blue Shield of California, a major health insurer, announced that it would no longer use the company as its pharmacy benefits manager and would instead use Amazon Pharmacy and Mark Cuban Cost. Will partner with many companies including. Plus drug company.

The Cuban company uses a pricing model similar to that of CVS, announced Tuesday. Blue Shield said earlier this year that Cuban’s pricing model would be “simpler, transparent and more affordable.” The move could shake up the prescription drug pricing system beyond Blue Shield’s 4.8 million members.

