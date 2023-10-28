CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid pharmacy workers plan to strike in coming days: What to know

Pharmacies are boring. Pharmacies are supposed to be boring. But lately, they’ve been getting too interesting for comfort.

The normally quiet business has been shaken by a series of non-union “wildcat strikes” over the past few weeks. In isolated incidents across the country, pharmacists have refused to go to work or walked off the job.

There are signs that a larger strike is being prepared, with more strikes targeting large chains like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid in late October and early November. There is no union of pharmacists, so there is no way to tell how many people may participate or how many locations may be affected.

These strikes are unusual because the strikers are not demanding better wages from their employers. They are asking them to appoint more employees so that the workload on them is reduced. They are also demanding better working conditions in many cases.

“It’s really about getting the support to do the job safely,” said Blade Tanno, an Oklahoma City pharmacist. She currently works for a hospital pharmacy and previously worked for Walgreens. Tanno isn’t going on strike herself, but she has been a spokesperson for frustrated pharmacists.

He created the hashtag pizzaisnotworking in 2021 to criticize the response of pharmacy chains to employee complaints. Recently she has been calling a possible walkout from October 30 to November 1 as “Pharmageddon”.

growing despair

There are signs that many pharmacists are unhappy with the state of the profession. In a non-randomized survey in 2021, the American Pharmacists Association and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations reported that 74% of 4,482 pharmacy workers said they had enough time to safely perform non-clinical work. No, and 75% said there were not enough other staff, like technicians and nurses, to perform clinical work safely.

The issue came into focus in late September, when several CVS pharmacies in the Kansas City area were closed. The company soon met with the strikers and said it would address some of their concerns.

Pharmacists who organize, strike, or speak out are taking some significant risks. Employees in a union generally have a legally protected right to strike, but employers of pharmacists can fire them for striking or organizing a walkout.

Several factors have combined to increase the stress behind the counter. Pharmacists are providing more services to patients, especially vaccinations, which means they are busier. This leaves customers even more frustrated.

“This is a nationwide problem that pharmacists have been screaming about internally for years,” said Amanda Applegate, a licensed pharmacist and director of practice development with the Kansas Pharmacists Association. His group spoke to some of the people on strike in Kansas City.

Pharmacist Jennifer Morrow says she worked for CVS from 2013 to 2021. She told NBC News that she saw staffing problems from the beginning, and as a result she was unable to spend enough time with patients.

recommended

Morrow said there was a “gradual decline” over time, in which management would repeatedly cut hours for pharmacy technicians, making it harder to train new employees. This created more work for experienced technicians, who would burn out and quit.

“At the end of the day, we’re cutting back on care for our patients. At some point, it has to stop,” he said.

Morrow says that when he warned managers that the company was at risk of violating New York state pharmacy staffing rules, he was demoted. She later left the job and now works in a non-franchise pharmacy.

The potential strike is targeting big chains for a reason. According to Applegate, many pharmacists are also frustrated that companies are buying up the small stores where they used to work, or using their superior size and their own insurance and pharmacy benefit management units to drive them out of business. Are. He said pharmacists at those stores often feel that their working conditions are getting worse and that their work is becoming busier.

He said, “There is nothing special about what happened in Kansas City. You just had a group of individuals who reached the end of their limits because they had been demanding these changes from management for years, here “Even before Covid.”

And in the past two years, the three largest drugstore chains have begun closing stores. CVS is in the midst of closing 900 locations over three years, while Walgreens said in June it would close 150 U.S. locations. Rite Aid is closing at least 154 stores, and perhaps even more, as it undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. This means there are fewer locations serving customers, making the remaining stores busier.

“When you’re moving so fast you miss a lot of things, and we’re the last line of defense until the patient gets the drug,” Morrow said.

After leaving CVS, she said she now works in a community pharmacy.

“The difference is beyond night and day,” Morrow said. “It took me about four months to get sober enough to go to the bathroom once a day.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com