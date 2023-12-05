CVS to rebrand growing healthcare services as 'CVS Healthspire'

CVS Health Chief Executive Officer Karen S. Lynch speaks at The Jazz at Lincoln on Monday, December 4 , [+] Center in New York. Lynch said CVS Health is rebranding its health care operations under a new name, “CVS Healthspire,” as the company expands deeper into the provision of medical care services. jamel toppin

CVS Health is rebranding its healthcare operations under a new name, “CVS Healthspire”, as the company expands deeper into the provision of medical care services.

CVS Chief Executive Officer Karen S. Under Lynch, last year alone the giant drugstore chain has spent nearly $20 billion on adding senior primary care centers through its $10.6 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health and $8 billion on Signify Health, a homecare company.

“To help showcase the connection and convenience that CVS Health uniquely provides,” Lynch said at the annual Forbes Healthcare Summit on Monday evening, the company created the name CVS Healthspire for the company’s healthcare sector that includes Includes: Oak Street; to inform; More than 1,100 MinuteClinics; Caremark Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM); and the newly formed Cordavis, a new company that is working directly with drug manufacturers to produce and commercialize “biosimilar” drugs, which are less expensive versions of expensive brand prescriptions derived from biotechnology.

CVS said, “CVS Healthspire’s groups will continue to focus on integration across company properties to deliver connected patient care, pharmacy benefits and innovative provider support solutions in communities across the country, making expert care simpler, more accessible and more It will become affordable.” in a statement.

CVS, which also owns health insurer Aetna, is the latest health care company to organize its health services under separate segments from health plan operations. CVS’ Aetna is the nation’s third-largest health insurer with more than 25 million health plan members.

For example, UnitedHealth Group has its UnitedHealthcare health insurance unit and Optum, which includes its medical care providers and health services like its PBM, OptumRx. And earlier this year, Cigna adjusted its brands by naming three “distinctive brands” that comprise the Cigna Group; Cigna Healthcare, a health benefits provider; and Evernorth Health Services,” a pharmacy, care and benefits solutions provider, the company said in February. And last year, Alleviance Health, formerly Anthem, and rebranded to “Carelon” for its health services and returned to “WellPoint” for some government-subsidized health insurance products.

In the case of CVS Health, executives said the CVS Healthspire brand reflects the "trust, familiarity and community reach" of the CVS brand by bringing together the company's care delivery, pharmacy and health services.

The CVS Healthspire brand will begin public rollout this month and into 2024, with consumers viewing select digital and physical health care properties as “part of CVS Healthspire.”