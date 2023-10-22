October 23, 2023
CVS removes popular allergy and cold medications because they don’t work


Medicines for cold and flu are kept on the shelf of the shop. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that an ingredient called phenylephrine in many over-the-counter cold and allergy medications doesn’t actually work. joe raddle

  • Pharmacy chain CVS said this week it will no longer sell several popular decongestants.
  • Last month, an FDA panel said the active ingredient phenylephrine in the drugs has no effect.
  • This ingredient is found in drugs like Sudafed PE, Allegra and Dayquil.

CVS said this week it was removing several popular decongestants from its shelves after Food and Drug Administration advisors said the active ingredient doesn’t work.

In September, an FDA advisory panel ruled that phenylephrine, when taken orally, is no better than placebo despite being on the market for more than half a century. This ingredient can be found in many popular over-the-counter medications, such as Sudafed PE, which has $1.8 billion in sales each year.

“Modern studies, when well conducted, show no improvement in congestion with phenylephrine,” Mark Dykiewicz, an allergist at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, said in a statement.

While CVS will still sell some medications with phenylephrine – Dayquil and Allegra contain it along with other active ingredients – A spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that it is removing all items that contain it as the only active ingredient. The Journal notes that the FDA has not asked pharmacies to remove the drugs, but is on track to eventually remove phenylephrine from the list of approved drugs.

How can a medicine which has not worked for more than 50 years be sold? Leslie Handels, a consultant to the FDA, told Time magazine that’s because federal regulators in the past have only examined whether over-the-counter drugs are safe — not whether they work.

“I don’t recall any drug being taken off the market because it was not effective,” he said.

So far, other drug chains are not following CVS. Representatives for Walgreens and Rite Aid told news outlets that they will follow any future guidance from the FDA.

